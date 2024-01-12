Lohri 2024: Traditional And Healthy Foods Option You Shouldn't Miss

Lohri 2024: Chikkis provide energy due to their high sugar and fat content

Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is mainly associated with the harvest of winter crops, particularly wheat, in the region. During the festival, people gather around a bonfire in the evening and offer prayers to the fire god, Agni, while singing traditional folk songs and dancing.

The bonfire symbolises the return of longer days and the warmth of the sun. People throw sesame seeds, peanuts, popcorn, and other offerings into the fire while praying for abundance and prosperity. Lohri is also a time for community gatherings, where friends and family exchange greetings and sweets. Read on as we discuss how traditional foods consumed on Lohri are actually good for our health.

Traditional Lohri foods that are beneficial for our health:

1. Popcorn

Popcorns are high in fibre which helps promote digestive health and reduces constipation. They are also low in calories and fat, making it a healthier snack option. They contain antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which have been linked to lower risks of chronic diseases.

2. Peanuts

Peanuts are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats which can help to lower bad cholesterol levels. They are a good source of plant-based protein which helps in muscle building and repairing. They also contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, B vitamins, magnesium, and phosphorus.

3. Chikki

Chikkis provide energy due to their high sugar and fat content, making it suitable for quick energy boosts. It contains sesame seeds or peanuts, which are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Some variants of chikki may include jaggery (unrefined sugar), which can provide trace minerals like iron and calcium.

4. Sarso saag and makki roti

Sarso saag (mustard greens) is low in calories and high in fibre, aiding in weight management and digestive health. It is also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with calcium and iron. Along with this, makki roti (cornbread) made from maize flour is rich in dietary fibre and promotes gut health.

5. Til and gur laddo (sesame and jaggery sweets)

Sesame seeds (til) are packed with important nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fibre, and various minerals. Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, promoting bone health. Jaggery (gur) is a natural sweetener that contains iron, magnesium, and other essential minerals.

Remember, while these foods have potential health benefits, it is important to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.