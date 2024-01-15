Sanya Malhotra In A Royal Blue Salwar Kameez Suit Is A Spark Of Festive Fashion For Lohri 2024

Sanya Malhotra's LohriSalwar Kameez Is A Spark Of Festive Fashion

The year's festivities has officially begun with Makar Sankranti and Lohri being the first festivals of the New Year. Lohri 2024 took place over the weekend and Sanya Malhotra's style for the festival was vibrant and cheerful. The actress posted a video of herself dancing during the celebrations and having a great time with family and friends. Apart from her dance moves, we couldn't stop ourselves from marveling at her Lohri attire. The actress wore a royal blue coloured salwar kameez set that consisted of a full-sleeved kurta in blue with golden zari work, blue coloured pajama bottoms, and a dupatta in the same colour palette. For accessories, the fashionista picked oversized golden hoops. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, the actress opted for dewy makeup with kohl-laden eyes, rosy cheek tint, and pink lip colour.

Sanya Malhotra had picked a purple kurta set while travelling to Amritsar and it looked like an ethnic dream. The outfit from clothing label Shades of India, included a purple coloured embroidered velvet kurta with a V-neckline. It had delicate zari work with intricate lace and flared sleeves. The actress wore a pair of straight-fit pants in the same colour palette as the kurta. She carried a beige dupatta which added a contrast to the look. For accessories, she picked a pair of chandbali earrings and opted for radiant makeup.

Sanya Malhotra's metallic gold saree needs a mention when talking about her ethnic style. The stunning Raw Mango drape exuded regal charm. Sanya wore a short-sleeved blouse with the look. The natural sheen of the saree added an edge to the look. She complemented the look with a traditional necklace, a pair of earrings and bangles. Tying her tresses in a messy bun, the actress opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, well-structured contours and a nude lip colour.

Sanya Malhotra's Lohri look scored a perfect 10 on the style meter.

