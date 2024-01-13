Lohri 2024: Sunny Deol Recalls 'Memories Of Mom's Sweets' And 'Shared Laughter Of The Neighbourhood'

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

Lohri will be celebrated across India on January 14. Ahead of the festival, Bollywood celebrities have been extending their wishes on social media. Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself, sitting in front of a bonfire, on instagram story. He wrote an extensive note with it which read, "Reflecting on the warmth of Lohri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighbourhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times. Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post on his X wishing happy Lohri. In one picture, he can be seen pouring flowers as a mark of respect. He wrote, "Happy Lohri. This is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..Maa used to tell us these stories ..." Take a look:

T 4889 - Happy Lohri ..

'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे ' ... 😁

this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..

Maa used to tell us these stories .. pic.twitter.com/t9rVu8Kb2j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2024

Sunny Deol, who had a stellar last year with the roaring success of Gadar 2, shared with NDTV why he is perceived as a snob. He said, "I am a people's person and I go out where I am interacting with my fans and people, then it's lovely. I am an early riser. So, I am not the guy who goes to parties. Initially, I hardly went anywhere. People used to think I am very snooty, very snobbish, and this, and that. But then they eventually understood ki yeh sharmata hai [that he is shy.] Aana nahi chahta hai yeh. [He does not wish to come.] He doesn't drink. He doesn't know what to do. So, nahi ata. [So, he does not come.] They understood me afterwards. So, there is no invitation after that. Because pata hai, yeh nahi aane wala.[Because they know what I would not come.]" Take a look:

Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in films like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics. He was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2.