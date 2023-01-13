Happy Lohri 2023: Have Generous Amounts Of Gajak, Chikki And Rewari This Lohri- Here Are All The Reasons Why

Chikkis can help in beating lethargy during winter

Highlights Lohri is also known as the festival of harvest

Harvest festivals promote eating local and seasonal foods

Chikki, made with jaggery and peanuts can be beneficial in winter

The festival of Lohri is synonymous to mouth-watering food, the beat of dhol, folk songs along with friends and family circling around bonfire on a chilly winter night. The festival is celebrated with much zeal and fervour across northern parts of India, especially Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Lohri is celebrated every year on the 13th of January. However, this year it will celebrated on January 14 in some parts of the country. Snacks like chikki, gajak, rewari and til laddoo are an essential part of Lohri celebrations.

Happy Lohri 2023: Why you must have generous amounts of gajak, chikki and rewari this Lohri

Lohri is also known as the festival of harvest. It is accompanied by other Pongal, Makar Sakranti and Bihu, the harvest festival celebrated across India. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says these festivals promote eating local and seasonal foods in order to equip our minds and bodies to deal with the hard work that comes along with the onset of the harvest season.

Foods like chikki, gajjak and rewari are sold and prepared in abundance during this season. They are made with ingredients like jaggery, peanuts and sesame seeds. Not only are they delicious to taste, they also offer a variety of health benefits.

Eating the likes of chikkis can help in beating the much-despised lethargy in winter. It can help you feel energetic enough to exercise on days when you don't feel like going for a workout. According to Rujuta, it is therapy you need to feel like yourself during the harsh winter months. "And just because this therapy comes along with a celebration, is good to taste, melts in your mouth and doesn't have the seriousness and sadness of medicine doesn't make it any less potent," she writes in her post.

The likes of chikkis and gajak can make for a great addition to your winter diet

Photo Credit: iStock

From boosting immunity to keeping you warm, these yummy sweet treats can do a lot to help you stay fit and healthy during winter. Gur or jaggery is known to be a healthy sugar alternative, which can be a part of your weight loss regime as well. Sesame seeds are considered to be a good source of fibre and a healthy source of plant protein. These tiny seeds are a good source of B vitamins and can also help in reducing inflammation in the body.

This lohri, enjoy these delicacies with your friends and family, and eat them in generous doses like its meant to be. Happy Lohri everyone!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

