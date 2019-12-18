Singhada Benefits: Weight Loss And 6 Other Reasons To Eat Singhadas This Winter (Plus Tips By Rujuta Diwekar On How Include Them In Your Diet)

Singhadas are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals

Water chestnuts or singhada are seasonal this time of the year. And while they are called chestnuts, they are not nuts, but are aquatic tuber vegetables that grow in ponds, paddy fields, marshes and shallow lakes. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls singhada a "toast of the winters". "It also grows naturally in ponds and lakes in many parts of Central India. This nutrient loaded food then is not just good for the people but also for the planet. The singhada is a winner and that could well be the reason for the seller's smile too," she writes in her post.

Singhada health benefits: Why you must include water chestnuts in your diet

1. According to Rujuta, singhada or water chestnut is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

2. Traditionally, this vegetable has also been known to improve fertility.

3. It can reduce growth of tumours and also promote hormonal balance in the body.

4. People with high blood pressure can benefit from singhada as it helps in reducing blood pressure levels significantly.

Singhadas can help in lower blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eating singhada can offer relief from acidity.

6. Eating water chestnut is also recommended for times you are fasting.

7. Singhadas are super nutritious and low in calories. They can be included in weight loss diet as well. Regular intake of singhada can provide you with fibre, protein, potassium, calcium, manganese and copper.

Singhadas can be included in weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How to include singhada or water chestnuts in your diet?

Rujuta recommends a few quirky ways to include singhada in your diet. She says that you can either eat it raw by just peeling it open.

You can also roast water chestnuts before you peel and eat them.

Singhadas can be dried and turned into an atta. Singhada rotis are popular during fasts. This versatile winter vegetable can be consumed as a dessert, in-between meals and even as a main meal.

This winter, eat singhadas for good health and stronger immunity. There's no reason you shouldn't!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

