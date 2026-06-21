Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21, highlights the universal benefits of yoga and its profound impact on physical, mental and emotional well-being. On the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people across the country to incorporate yoga into their daily routine regardless of their age. "June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," PM Modi said during the Yoga Day 2026 celebration at Kolkata's Red Road.

Yoga Day 2026 theme

The theme for the 12th International Day of Yoga, 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", showcasing that yoga is not limited to any specific age group but is beneficial for everyone, regardless of their stage in life.

"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth."

"Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where yoga can help us," PM Modi said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stressed that "yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit."

Benefits of yoga for all ages

Yoga offers a wide array of benefits for individuals of all ages, making it a versatile practice. Here are some of the key benefits for various age groups:

For children:

During rapid growth and developmental years, yoga provides physical grounding and emotional regulation:

Improves concentration

Helps manage academic stress

Improves flexibility

Promotes healthy habits

For teenagers:

Reduces stress and anxiety

Builds self-confidence

Supports physical development

For adults:

Counters sedentary lifestyles

Enhances athletic performance

Balances hormones and stress levels

Helps maintain a healthy weight

Supports reproductive health

Encourages mindfulness

Improves posture and alignment

For middle-aged adults

Protects bone density

Maintains joint lubrication

Metabolic support

Supports cardiovascular health

For older adults

Promotes healthy ageing

Reduces chronic pain

Enhances emotional well-being

Prevents falls

Boosts balance and coordination

Overall, yoga is a holistic practice that benefits individuals at any life stage, making it a valuable addition to anyone's daily routine.

"With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. Therefore, yoga for healthy ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly," PM Modi added.

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