Feeling tired, gaining weight or having a bad week at the gym does not automatically mean your testosterone levels are low. Yet, with "low T" becoming a popular topic on social media, everyday changes in energy, muscle mass or mood are increasingly being interpreted as signs of testosterone deficiency. But when is a testosterone test actually needed? And who should get one? According to Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, testosterone deficiency should not be diagnosed based on a single symptom or laboratory number. It is a clinical condition that requires both compatible symptoms and consistently low testosterone levels. "Testosterone deficiency is not just a laboratory finding; it is a clinical entity," says Dr Sharma.

Feeling Tired Does Not Always Mean Low Testosterone

Fatigue, weight gain, reduced gym performance and changes in mood can have several possible causes. Poor sleep, stress, inadequate nutrition, excessive exercise and other health conditions can all affect how a person feels. Testosterone levels themselves can also fluctuate. They may temporarily fall during illness, emotional stress, sleep deprivation, calorie restriction or periods of strenuous physical activity.

This is why getting a testosterone test simply because you feel tired or are not progressing in the gym may not provide a meaningful answer. Research from the European Male Ageing Study found that only a relatively small proportion of men aged 40 to 79 met criteria for late-onset hypogonadism, which involved consistently low testosterone levels along with relevant sexual symptoms. The finding highlights why symptoms and laboratory results need to be interpreted together rather than treating every low reading as testosterone deficiency.

When Should A Man Get A Testosterone Test?

Testing may be appropriate when a man has persistent symptoms that could be related to testosterone deficiency. These can include reduced sexual desire, a decrease in spontaneous erections or erectile dysfunction. Fertility problems can also warrant an evaluation, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms. Other possible clues include loss of muscle mass, unexplained anaemia and low bone density. Testing may also be considered in people with conditions or circumstances that can affect the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis, which is the hormonal system involved in testosterone production. This includes certain pituitary or testicular disorders, HIV, long-term opioid therapy and previous chemotherapy or radiation exposure. The important point is that a testosterone test is generally more useful when there is a clinical reason to suspect hormonal deficiency.

What Is The Best Time To Test Testosterone?

Timing matters when measuring testosterone. Testosterone levels are generally highest in the early morning, which is why Dr Sharma recommends testing between 7 am and 10 am. But even a morning test may not be enough to establish a diagnosis. "If the outcome is not good, do it again on another morning," he says. Major clinical standards recommend confirming low testosterone with repeat testing because levels can vary from day to day and can be affected by temporary factors such as illness, inadequate sleep or energy restriction. In other words, one low testosterone result does not automatically mean you have testosterone deficiency.

Why One Testosterone Test May Not Tell The Whole Story

Doctors may start with a measurement of total testosterone. However, in some people, particularly when the result is borderline, additional testing can provide a clearer picture. Sex hormone-binding globulin, or SHBG, affects how much testosterone is available in the body. Measuring SHBG and calculating free testosterone may therefore be useful in selected cases. Doctors may also order other hormone tests depending on the clinical picture.

Levels of luteinising hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) can help determine whether the problem is related to the testes or to the hormonal signalling coming from the brain. Prolactin may also be measured in certain situations. These tests can help doctors investigate whether the underlying problem is associated with the hypothalamus, pituitary gland or testes rather than simply confirming that testosterone is low.

What Is The Link Between Testosterone, Obesity And Diabetes?

Obesity and type 2 diabetes deserve special attention when evaluating low testosterone. The relationship between metabolic health and testosterone is complex and can work in both directions. Excess body fat can affect hormonal signalling, while low testosterone can also be associated with changes in body composition and metabolic health. This means a low testosterone result in a person with obesity should not automatically lead to testosterone replacement therapy. Instead, it may be a reason to assess the person's overall metabolic health.

Weight loss, when appropriate, can improve testosterone levels in some men without the need for hormone replacement. Improving sleep, physical activity, nutrition and management of metabolic conditions may therefore be an important part of addressing the underlying problem.

Should Women Get A Testosterone Test?

Routine testosterone screening is generally not recommended for women simply as a general health check. However, testing may be considered when there are clinical signs suggesting androgen excess. These can include new or excessive facial hair growth, severe acne, irregular menstrual cycles or changes in the voice. In such cases, testosterone testing may form part of a broader hormonal evaluation to identify the underlying cause. The interpretation of testosterone levels in women is also different from that in men, so results should be assessed in the context of symptoms and other clinical findings.

Why You Should Not Start Testosterone On Your Own

A testosterone result should not be viewed as an invitation to start hormone therapy. Casual or unsupervised testosterone use can have consequences. Testosterone therapy can increase red blood cell counts and suppress sperm production, which can be particularly important for men who are trying to conceive. It can also complicate the assessment of prostate health and cardiovascular risk in appropriate patients. This is why the central question should not simply be, "Is my testosterone low?" Instead, doctors need to ask: "Why is it low, and does it explain my symptoms?" That distinction can prevent a person from treating a laboratory number while overlooking the actual cause of their symptoms.

Testosterone testing has a role in diagnosing genuine hormonal deficiency, but it is not a routine test that everyone needs because of fatigue, weight gain or declining gym performance.

Persistent symptoms such as low sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, reduced spontaneous erections, infertility, loss of muscle mass, unexplained anaemia or low bone density may warrant evaluation. Testing can also be considered in people with certain medical conditions or treatments that can affect testosterone production.

If testing is advised, testosterone is generally measured in the morning, preferably between 7 am and 10 am, and a low result usually needs confirmation with repeat testing. Most importantly, do not diagnose yourself from a single number. Testosterone levels need to be interpreted alongside symptoms, medical history and, when required, additional hormone tests. As Dr Sharma points out, the goal is not simply to find a low number. It is to understand why the level is low and whether it is actually responsible for the symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.