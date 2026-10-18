Getting enough fibre in your daily diet is essential for healthy digestion, regular bowel movements and overall gut health. But we often cannot get enough fibre from food alone. To solve this problem, a nutritionist has shared a simple high-fibre jelly recipe that not only supports healthy bowel movement but also keeps blood sugar levels steady.

For her latest instagram video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shows how to make this high-fibre jelly. "Why did I not try this recipe before? It's a jelly but with a lot of fibre,” she shares, revealing that she takes one spoon of the jelly every day before going to bed. “It is super easy to make,” she says before sharing the recipe.

How to make this high-fibre jelly?

The nutritionist asks her followers to take a small jar and put two tablespoons of isabgol, or psyllium husk, into it. “It is the main ingredient of this jelly,” she reveals. “Then we are going to add kombucha; make sure that this has live and active cultures,” she shares while pouring half a cup of kombucha into the jar. “Kombucha is a fermented tea that is extremely good for your gut,” she adds.

After mixing well, she directs to add a little bit of water to the mixture. “Give everything a nice mix and just store it in the refrigerator overnight. And that's how you just made a healthy jelly that supports your gut,” she says.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the nutritionist reveals the high-fibre jelly helps to stabilise her blood sugar levels as well as improves her bowel movement. She further clarifies that the recipe is not hers; she found it online, and it tastes extremely good.

The nutritionist advises taking this jelly only 1-2 tablespoons daily, as too much can cause GI distress.

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