Pain is a common reason for seeking medical care, yet it is often accepted as an unavoidable part of life. Persistent back or neck pain, headaches, arthritis, nerve pain or cancer-related discomfort can affect work, sleep, mobility and family life. Pain that interferes with daily functioning deserves medical attention.

Acute pain usually follows an injury, infection, surgery or illness. It serves as a warning signal and generally improves as the body heals. Chronic pain persists or recurs for more than three months, often beyond the expected period of tissue healing. It may continue even after the original injury has settled. Changes in the nervous system can make pain a condition in its own right. It can affect mood, sleep, relationships and independence; this does not mean the pain is imaginary or "only in the mind."

Different Pain Conditions Need Different Approaches

Pain is not a single condition, and treatment must be tailored to its cause and mechanism. Musculoskeletal pain arises from muscles, joints, tendons or the spine, as in osteoarthritis and back pain. Neuropathic pain results from nerve injury or disease and may feel like burning, electric shocks, tingling or painful sensitivity to touch. Examples include diabetic neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia after shingles, sciatica and some facial pain. Cancer-related pain may result from a tumour, nerve or bone involvement, surgery or cancer treatment. Complex regional pain syndrome can cause persistent pain with changes in sensation, swelling, temperature or movement.

A careful history and examination, supported by investigations when appropriate, help distinguish conditions that may look similar but need different treatment. Scan findings must always be interpreted alongside the patient's symptoms and examination.

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Who Is A Pain Physician?

A Pain Physician is a doctor with specialised training in assessing and treating acute, chronic and cancer-related pain. Many pain physicians come from anaesthesiology, while pain medicine also involves close collaboration with specialists in physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, psychiatry and other fields. Their work extends well beyond giving anaesthesia or performing injections.

An anaesthesiologist primarily focuses on keeping patients safe and comfortable during surgery and in the perioperative period, as well as caring for critically ill patients in appropriate settings. A pain physician, by contrast, evaluates pain as a clinical problem over time: establishes a diagnosis, assesses its impact on function and quality of life, develops an individual treatment plan, and monitors the response. Pain physicians do not replace the primary treating doctor or the relevant specialist. They work alongside them when pain is persistent, difficult to control, nerve-related, cancer-related or significantly affecting daily life.

A pain consultation may therefore involve reviewing previous treatments and reports, examining the painful area and nervous system, assessing sleep, mood and activity, and explaining realistic treatment goals. The aim is not always to promise complete elimination of pain. It is to reduce suffering, improve function and help people regain as much independence as possible.

A Comprehensive Range of Treatment Options

Effective pain management is usually multimodal, combining treatments that work in different ways. Medication may include simple analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs for selected conditions, medicines specifically used for nerve pain, or other drugs chosen according to the diagnosis and the patient's health. Strong opioids have an important role in selected situations, particularly some forms of severe cancer pain and acute pain, but they require careful prescribing and follow-up because of risks such as sedation, constipation, dependence and overdose. Patients should not start, stop or share prescription pain medicines without medical advice.

Physiotherapy, graded exercise, strengthening, posture and movement advice, and occupational rehabilitation can help restore mobility and confidence. Psychological approaches such as pain education, cognitive behavioural strategies, relaxation and mindfulness can help people cope with the distress and disability associated with persistent pain. These approaches do not imply that pain is psychological; they address the close relationship between the nervous system, thoughts, emotions, sleep and physical function. Better sleep, appropriate physical activity, weight management where relevant and reducing tobacco use can also support recovery.

For selected patients, interventional pain management offers targeted procedures. These may include image-guided injections around joints, spinal structures or nerves; nerve blocks to help diagnose or relieve particular pain syndromes; and radiofrequency procedures that use controlled heat or other energy to modify pain signalling from selected nerves. In carefully chosen cases of persistent, difficult-to-treat pain, neuromodulation techniques such as spinal cord stimulation may be considered. These procedures are not suitable for every patient, and benefits, limitations, risks and alternatives should be discussed before treatment. An intervention is most useful when it forms part of a broader plan that includes rehabilitation and follow-up.

Palliative Care: Improving Quality Of Life At Every Stage

Palliative care is an essential part of comprehensive healthcare, not simply care provided in the final days of life. It aims to prevent and relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people living with serious illnesses. It can begin early and be provided alongside treatments intended to control or cure disease, including cancer treatment.

Pain is an important symptom in palliative care, but it is not the only one. Breathlessness, nausea, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, loss of appetite, anxiety, depression and sleep difficulties may all require attention. Palliative care also recognises emotional, social and spiritual distress, supports communication about treatment choices, and helps families and caregivers navigate the illness. Care may be delivered in hospitals, hospices, clinics or at home, depending on the patient's needs and available services.

Although cancer care is a major area, palliative care can also benefit people with advanced heart, lung, kidney or neurological disease and other serious long-term conditions. Pain physicians and palliative care teams often work together, particularly when pain is complex or difficult to control. In some circumstances, specialist procedures can provide additional relief when medicines alone are insufficient or cause troublesome side effects.

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What Patients And Families Can Do

People should seek assessment when pain is severe, persistent, recurrent or affecting sleep, movement, work or daily activities. Sudden severe pain, pain after a major injury, or pain accompanied by symptoms such as new weakness, loss of bladder or bowel control, fever, unexplained weight loss or chest pain needs prompt medical evaluation. Avoid relying indefinitely on over-the-counter medicines, unverified remedies or repeated injections without a clear diagnosis and treatment plan.

For common musculoskeletal problems, regular movement, appropriate strengthening, breaks from prolonged sitting and screen use, and attention to sleep and general health may reduce the risk of aggravation. However, exercise should be tailored to the individual, especially when pain is severe or a specific condition has been diagnosed.

In India, awareness and access to specialised pain and palliative care remain important priorities. Patients and families may not know that these services exist, or may seek help only after months or years of suffering. Earlier referral, better integration with primary care and other specialities, trained teams, and access to services closer to home can make a meaningful difference.

Pain should not be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing, work or serious illness. With accurate diagnosis, appropriate medicines, rehabilitation, psychological support, selected procedures and compassionate palliative care, many people can achieve better comfort, function and quality of life. The goal is not merely to make pain scores smaller; it is to help people live as fully and independently as their circumstances allow.

(By Dr. Sadasivan Iyer, Consultant - Anaesthesia and Pain Management, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.