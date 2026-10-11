A nutritionist has revealed an interesting link between your relationship status and blood sugar levels. Deepsikha Jain, who is also a gut health specialist, has shared that research shows married people have a lower risk of high HbA1c, a test that measures average blood sugar levels, compared to single, divorced or widowed.

According to the health expert, having a partner can offer emotional support and help people manage stress and daily habits, which can play a positive role in overall well being.

On Instagram, Deepsikha Jain says, “There was actually a study done in the USA on 8000 people where they divided them into four groups: married, unmarried, divorced, and widowed.”

“The studies actually show that people who are married in a happy marriage actually have the HbA1c on the lower side and they have a better blood sugar response, and that's only because of a strong social connection.

“Stress parameters are lower. Couples used to work out together, eat cleaner and motivate each other. That impacted their blood sugar response.”

A study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care looked at how marriage and living with a partner can affect health. Researchers studied adults aged 50 and above who lived along with their partners.

The study followed 3335 adults aged 50 to 89 who did not have diabetes between 2004 and 2013. Researchers collected blood samples from the participants at different times to check their HbA1c levels, which show their average blood sugar levels in the past two to three months.

The study also looked at their marital status and changes in their relationships.

At the start, around 76% of the people were married or living with a partner. Researchers found that changes in marital status, such as getting divorced, change their HbA1c levels and the chances of having pre diabetes.