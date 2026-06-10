Have you ever experienced that burning sensation in your chest after a heavy meal? It is something most of us have felt at some point, most likely after a spicy dinner, a wedding feast, or a late-night snack. That burning sensation is called heartburn and can be quite uncomfortable.

Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux and can sometimes be linked to a chronic condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Although the name is heartburn, it does not occur in the heart. It happens when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, or food pipe, irritating its lining and causing a burning sensation in the chest or throat.

Overeating, consuming oily or spicy foods, caffeine, alcohol, stress and certain lifestyle habits are often linked to frequent heartburn. While medications may offer temporary relief, making simple dietary changes can help reduce the frequency and severity of heartburn.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of food swaps that may help soothe acid reflux and support better digestion.

Here is a list of foods to swap and their alternatives:

Coffee: Instead of your regular cup of coffee, try chamomile tea. It has anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve symptoms of GERD.

Instead of your regular cup of coffee, try chamomile tea. It has anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve symptoms of GERD. Tomatoes: The acidic content in tomatoes and tomato-based food products can trigger heartburn. Switch to broccoli, which is rich in fibre.

The acidic content in tomatoes and tomato-based food products can trigger heartburn. Switch to broccoli, which is rich in fibre. Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons and other citrus fruits have a high acidic content and may worsen acid reflux. Instead, opt for bananas, which have a higher alkaline content.

Oranges, lemons and other citrus fruits have a high acidic content and may worsen acid reflux. Instead, opt for bananas, which have a higher alkaline content. Spicy Foods: Such food items are a common trigger for heartburn. Aloe vera juice may help soothe the food pipe and provide instant relief from irritation.

Such food items are a common trigger for heartburn. Aloe vera juice may help soothe the food pipe and provide instant relief from irritation. Red Chillies: These can aggravate acid reflux, so it is best to swap them with ginger, as it is alkaline in nature and has anti-inflammatory properties.

These can aggravate acid reflux, so it is best to swap them with ginger, as it is alkaline in nature and has anti-inflammatory properties. Mint: Swap regular mint for fennel seeds, as they aid digestion and help reduce bloating.

Swap regular mint for fennel seeds, as they aid digestion and help reduce bloating. Chocolate: Swap your favourite chocolate bars for jaggery, as it is easier on the stomach and may aid digestion.

Swap your favourite chocolate bars for jaggery, as it is easier on the stomach and may aid digestion. Fries: Fried food items can increase the risk of heartburn. Roasted sweet potatoes are a good alternative, as they are healthier and rich in fibre.

“Your plate can be your solution. These everyday foods help calm the burn and support better digestion,” Batra concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.