Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer in men and women. It refers to cancerous cells developing in polyps in the inner lining of your colon. While you may not see its symptoms right away, belly pain that doesn't go away or blood on or in your poop can be signs of colon cancer.

In this article, let's delve deeper into what colon cancer is and what the symptoms are that you should never ignore.

What Is Colon Cancer?

This type of cancer can affect your colon or your rectum in your large intestine. It starts in polyps on the inner lining of your colon and rectum, and polyps in your colon can become cancerous.

Cancerous polyps may grow from your colon's inner lining to spread to other areas of your body. Bu fret not. Removing precancerous polyps can stop colon cancer before it starts.

Colon Cancer Symptoms To Never Ignore

Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently dropped a video where he lists four signs of colon cancer symptoms that most people overlook.

Pencil Shape Stool- The first one is the change in the appearance of the stool. Dr Sethi explains that if you note your stools to be unusually thin, this could indicate a mass in the colon due to cancer or a large polyp.

The first one is the change in the appearance of the stool. Dr Sethi explains that if you note your stools to be unusually thin, this could indicate a mass in the colon due to cancer or a large polyp. Feeling Of Incomplete Emptying- Next, he said that the subtle feeling of incomplete emptying can be a significant sign of colon cancer, often mimicking constipation.

Next, he said that the subtle feeling of incomplete emptying can be a significant sign of colon cancer, often mimicking constipation. Constant Bloating- Constant bloating or a persistent urge to have a bowel movement, even when there is no need to have one, could indicate changes in your colon. A large polyp or growth in the colon can trap gas and cause this.

Constant bloating or a persistent urge to have a bowel movement, even when there is no need to have one, could indicate changes in your colon. A large polyp or growth in the colon can trap gas and cause this. Blood in stool- Dr Sethi stresses that this should never be ignored. Blood in the toilet, on the stool, or on toilet paper after a bowel movement can be signs of colon cancer.

He adds that these can be caused by other conditions too, so it is important to consult a doctor for correct diagnosis.

How Doctors Diagnose Colorectal Cancer?

After knowing the symptoms, healthcare professionals may do tests like:

Blood tests: You may have blood tests, including a complete blood count (CBC), complete metabolic panel (CMP) or CEA assay.

You may have blood tests, including a complete blood count (CBC), complete metabolic panel (CMP) or CEA assay. Imaging tests: These include CT scans, MRI, positron emission tomography (PET) scans and abdominal ultrasounds.

These include CT scans, MRI, positron emission tomography (PET) scans and abdominal ultrasounds. Colonoscopy: A gastroenterologist may do a colonoscopy that can detect colon polyps before they become cancerous. They may remove a small piece of tissue from your colon during the colonoscopy. The tests also detect cancerous colon polyps.

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