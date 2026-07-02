A nosebleed every now and then is usually not a cause for concern. Dry weather, allergies, or accidentally injuring the inside of the nose can all trigger bleeding. However, if nosebleeds become frequent, are unusually heavy, or occur without an obvious reason, they may signal an underlying health problem that requires medical attention. According to Dr. Nidhi Dhawan, Director and Head of Department, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, while most nosebleeds are harmless and can be managed at home, recurrent episodes should never be ignored.

Common Causes of Frequent Nosebleeds

Frequent nosebleeds, medically known as epistaxis, often occur when the delicate blood vessels inside the nose become irritated or damaged. Some of the most common causes include:

Dryness of the nasal lining

Allergies causing inflammation inside the nose

Frequent nose picking

Forceful nose blowing

Minor injury or trauma to the nose

These causes are generally benign and can often be managed with simple preventive measures.

Also read: Why Nosebleeds Spike In Summer: Causes, Risks And Prevention Tips

When Nosebleeds Could Signal an Underlying Condition

In some cases, recurrent or heavy nosebleeds may be linked to an underlying medical condition. Possible causes include:

Uncontrolled high blood pressure

Bleeding or clotting disorders

Use of blood-thinning medications

A deviated nasal septum

Nasal polyps

Rarely, a tumour inside the nasal cavity

Persistent or unexplained bleeding should always be evaluated by an ENT specialist to identify the underlying cause.

How to Prevent Frequent Nosebleeds

Maintaining a healthy nasal lining can significantly reduce the risk of recurrent bleeding. Dr. Dhawan recommends:

Keeping the nasal passages moist with saline nasal sprays or prescribed moisturising gels

Drinking enough water to stay well hydrated

Avoiding nose picking and forceful nose blowing

Using a humidifier in dry environments

Managing allergies with appropriate treatment to reduce nasal inflammation

These simple measures help protect the delicate blood vessels inside the nose.

Also read: Summer Heat And Heatwaves Can Trigger Nosebleeds: What You Must Know About First Aid And Long-Term Care

What to Do During a Nosebleed

If a nosebleed occurs, the correct first aid steps can help stop the bleeding quickly. Doctors advise:

Sit upright instead of lying down.

Lean slightly forward to prevent blood from flowing into the throat.

Pinch the soft part of the nose firmly for 10 to 15 minutes without releasing pressure.

Breathe through the mouth while applying pressure.

Avoid tilting your head backward, as this can cause blood to trickle into the throat, leading to coughing, choking, or vomiting.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Medical attention should be sought immediately if a nosebleed:

Continues for more than 20 minutes

Is very heavy

Occurs after a facial injury

Keeps recurring without an obvious cause

Early assessment allows doctors to diagnose any underlying condition and provide appropriate treatment before complications develop. Most nosebleeds are harmless and result from dryness or minor irritation. However, frequent, severe, or unexplained episodes should not be dismissed. Proper nasal care, staying hydrated, and seeking timely medical evaluation when necessary can help prevent complications and maintain good nasal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.