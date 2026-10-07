When someone suddenly collapses, gets injured or suffers a burn, most people instinctively want to do something. But in an emergency, acting quickly does not always mean acting correctly. Moving an injured person, forcing food or water into someone who is drowsy, putting an object into the mouth during a seizure or applying ice and household remedies to a burn can cause additional harm.

"In an emergency, the intention to help is usually immediate, but some commonly followed first-aid measures can unfortunately make the situation worse. The most important principle is to first ensure that the person and the surroundings are safe and then call for professional medical help without delay," says Dr Mohammad Nadeem, Head, Emergency, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

The basic purpose of first aid is not to diagnose or treat the underlying problem. It is to keep the person safe, prevent the condition from worsening and provide appropriate immediate care until trained medical help takes over. The World Health Organization's emergency-care guidance similarly emphasises early recognition, initial lifesaving interventions and timely transfer to appropriate medical care.

Here are some common first-aid mistakes that can turn a medical emergency into a more serious situation.

1. Moving someone after a major fall or accident

After a road accident, fall from a height or other high-impact injury, the instinct may be to immediately lift or reposition the person. But this can potentially worsen an undiagnosed spinal injury.

"One common mistake is moving a person unnecessarily, particularly after a significant fall, road traffic accident or suspected spinal injury. Unless there is an immediate danger at the scene, the person should generally be kept still while help is arranged," Dr Nadeem says.

First-aid guidance recommends avoiding unnecessary movement when a spinal injury is suspected. Warning signs can include severe neck or back pain, weakness, numbness, inability to move normally or loss of control of the limbs. If the person's airway needs to be opened, however, maintaining breathing takes priority.

The first step should therefore be to make sure the scene itself is safe, particularly after a road accident, fire, electrical injury or chemical exposure, before approaching the injured person. WHO's community first-aid guidance specifically places scene and responder safety at the beginning of the response.

2. Giving food, water or medicines to an unconscious person

Another common mistake is assuming that someone who is weak, drowsy or recovering from an episode needs something to eat, drink or take immediately.

"Another frequent error is giving food, water or medicines to someone who is unconscious, drowsy, having a seizure or potentially requiring an emergency procedure. This can lead to choking or aspiration," Dr Nadeem explains.

A person with impaired consciousness may not be able to swallow safely. Food, liquid or medication can enter the airway instead of the oesophagus, potentially causing choking or aspiration.

If someone is unconscious but breathing normally and there is no suspected spinal injury or other condition that prevents movement, the recovery position can help keep the airway clear and reduce the risk of choking on vomit or other fluids. If the person is not breathing normally, the situation is different and emergency resuscitation should begin according to the responder's training.

READ | World First Aid Day 2026: Doctor Shares Basic Tips, What Your Kit Should Have

3. Restraining someone or putting something in their mouth during a seizure

Seizures can be frightening to witness, which is why several persistent myths about seizure first aid continue to influence what bystanders do.

"During a seizure, people should not attempt to restrain the person or put anything in their mouth. The safer approach is to protect them from nearby objects and, once possible, position them appropriately while waiting for medical assistance," says Dr Nadeem.

A person cannot "swallow their tongue" during a seizure, and placing a spoon, cloth, fingers or another object in the mouth can cause injury or become an airway hazard. A peer-reviewed review in Seizure found that the practice has no medical basis and can itself cause harm.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) advises protecting the person's head, moving them only if they are in immediate danger and not putting anything into their mouth. Once the convulsions have stopped, an unconscious person who is breathing normally can generally be placed in the recovery position, provided there is no suspected spinal injury.

4. Putting ice, toothpaste or butter on a burn

Burns are another area where traditional home remedies can do more harm than good.

"For burns, applying ice, toothpaste, butter or other household substances directly to the injury is not advisable. Cool running water is preferable for a fresh thermal burn, followed by medical assessment depending on its severity," Dr Nadeem says.

WHO specifically advises using cool running water to reduce the temperature of a burn and warns against applying ice, pastes, oils or other substances directly to the injury.

For a fresh thermal burn, the priority is to stop the burning process and cool the affected area with cool running water. Clothing or jewellery near the burn can be removed if it is not stuck to the skin. Severe, extensive, deep or electrical/chemical burns require urgent medical assessment. Burns involving the face, hands, feet, genitals or major joints may also need prompt evaluation.

5. Repeatedly lifting a dressing from a bleeding wound

Severe bleeding requires immediate action, but repeatedly removing a dressing to see whether the bleeding has stopped can interfere with clot formation. "In cases of severe bleeding, applying firm, continuous pressure with a clean cloth or dressing is important. Repeatedly lifting the dressing to check the wound can interfere with clot formation," Dr Nadeem says.

The American Red Cross recommends firm, direct pressure over an actively bleeding wound and continuing it until the bleeding stops or another appropriate intervention is available. If blood soaks through the dressing, the original dressing should generally not be removed; additional material can be placed over it while pressure is maintained. If an object is embedded in the wound, it should not be pulled out. Pressure should instead be applied around it while emergency help is arranged.

6. Assuming improvement means the emergency has passed

Perhaps the most dangerous mistake is deciding that medical attention is unnecessary because the person seems better.

"Perhaps the biggest mistake is delaying professional care because the person appears to be improving temporarily. First aid is meant to stabilise a patient until medical help arrives; it is not a substitute for emergency medical evaluation," Dr Nadeem cautions.

Symptoms can fluctuate, and the seriousness of an injury or medical emergency may not always be obvious immediately. First aid should therefore be viewed as a bridge to professional care rather than a replacement for it.

In India, 112 is the government's pan-India emergency number for medical, police and fire emergencies.

READ | Within How Many Hours Should You Get A Rabies Vaccine After A Dog Bite?

What is the safest first-aid approach?

The first principle is simple: protect yourself, assess the situation, call for help and then provide only the first aid you know is appropriate. "In any potentially life-threatening situation, calling emergency medical services early is often the most important first step," Dr Nadeem says.

Bystanders should avoid improvising treatments, administering medicines without knowing the person's condition or relying on home remedies. Basic first-aid training can also help people recognise emergencies and respond without causing additional harm. The 2025 International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation consensus continues to emphasise evidence-based first aid for conditions ranging from impaired responsiveness and seizures to severe bleeding and trauma.

In an emergency, doing less can sometimes be safer than doing the wrong thing. Keeping an injured person still when spinal trauma is suspected, avoiding food or drink in someone with impaired consciousness, protecting rather than restraining a person during a seizure, cooling burns with running water instead of household remedies and maintaining continuous pressure over severe bleeding are simple measures that can prevent additional harm.

But first aid has clear limits. As Dr Nadeem stresses, its purpose is to stabilise the person until professional help arrives, not to replace emergency medical care. When an injury or illness could be life-threatening, calling for help early may be the most important intervention of all.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.