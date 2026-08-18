From protein-rich diets and supplements to cold showers and workout routines, social media is increasingly turning fertility into the latest wellness goal. The trend, often referred to as "fertilitymaxxing," encourages people, particularly men, to adopt lifestyle changes and online fertility hacks in an attempt to improve reproductive health. While paying attention to fertility can be beneficial, doctors warn that not every viral hack has scientific backing. Some practices may even be counterproductive, particularly when people begin taking supplements or hormones without medical supervision.

What Is Fertilitymaxxing?

Fertilitymaxxing broadly refers to attempts to optimise reproductive health through lifestyle changes, dietary choices, supplements, exercise and other wellness practices. The trend has gained traction online as people share advice about improving sperm health, testosterone levels, hormone balance and fertility through self-directed routines. However, fertility is influenced by several factors, and there is no single routine that can guarantee better reproductive outcomes.

According to Dr Sharwari Dabhade, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis La Femme GK II, fertility is closely connected to overall health. "Fertility is closely linked to overall metabolic and hormonal health. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, sleeping well, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, and eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet can support reproductive health in both men and women," she says.

Can Lifestyle Changes Improve Fertility?

Healthy lifestyle habits can contribute to better overall reproductive health. Maintaining an appropriate weight, exercising regularly, getting adequate sleep and following a balanced diet are generally more useful than relying on quick fixes promoted online. However, doctors caution against treating fertility as something that can simply be optimised through a checklist of supplements and wellness practices. "Fertility cannot be 'hacked' overnight. It is influenced by age, genetics, metabolic health, hormones, lifestyle and several medical conditions," says Dr Dabhade. This means that a routine that appears to work for one person may not have the same effect on another, particularly when an underlying medical condition is involved.

What About Fertility Supplements?

One of the biggest concerns surrounding fertilitymaxxing is the growing popularity of supplement "stacks", where people combine multiple vitamins, minerals, herbal products or other supplements in the hope of improving fertility or testosterone. "Many of the extreme hacks promoted online, including excessive supplement stacking, unproven detoxes or extreme temperature-based practices, do not have a strong scientific basis," Dr Dabhade explains. Taking multiple supplements without understanding their ingredients, doses or potential interactions can also create unnecessary risks. People should therefore avoid assuming that a product is safe simply because it is marketed as natural or fertility-friendly.

Why Men Should Be Careful With Testosterone

Testosterone-related advice is another area where online fertility trends can become misleading. Some men may assume that increasing testosterone automatically improves fertility. In reality, the relationship between testosterone and sperm production is more complicated.

"Self-prescribing hormones can be harmful. In men, testosterone supplementation can suppress the body's natural hormone signalling and significantly reduce sperm production, reduce libido and cause infertility in the long term," says Dr Dabhade. This is why men concerned about low testosterone, sperm quality or fertility should undergo appropriate medical evaluation rather than starting testosterone or hormone-based products on their own.

Can Fertilitymaxxing Also Affect Women?

Although much of the online conversation focuses on male fertility, women can also be affected by the pressure to optimise reproductive health through extreme lifestyle changes. Restrictive diets, excessive exercise and unnecessary supplementation can sometimes interfere with normal hormonal function.

"Women, too, should be cautious about turning fertility into a numbers-driven wellness project. Excessive exercise, restrictive diets and unnecessary supplements can sometimes disrupt menstrual cycles and ovulation, adding to the burden of infertility," Dr Dabhade says. Menstrual irregularities should not simply be treated as an unavoidable consequence of a fitness routine. They can sometimes indicate that the body is not receiving enough energy or that an underlying hormonal issue needs attention.

What Should You Actually Do For Better Fertility?

Rather than following every fertility hack circulating online, experts recommend focusing on basic health habits. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can support overall reproductive health. At the same time, persistent concerns about fertility should be evaluated medically. Fertility problems can have multiple causes, including hormonal disorders, reproductive conditions, metabolic problems and age-related changes.

Fertilitymaxxing may encourage people to take greater interest in reproductive health, but fertility is far more complex than a collection of online wellness hacks. Healthy lifestyle habits can support reproductive health, but extreme diets, supplement combinations, detoxes or self-prescribed hormones can potentially do more harm than good. As Dr Dabhade puts it, fertility is influenced by age, genetics, hormones, metabolic health, lifestyle and medical conditions. Instead of trying to "hack" fertility overnight, people with genuine concerns should focus on sustainable health habits and seek evidence-based medical advice when needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.