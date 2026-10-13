Diabetes is a long term health condition that affects how the body controls sugar in the blood. Many believe they know how to manage it, but some ideas about the disease are not true.

From avoiding fruits to thinking that eating sugar alone causes diabetes, such things can leave many confused and make it harder to take care of their health. Gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam shared details about diabetes myths and explained why people need to understand the facts.

Whether you have diabetes or want to help someone who does, learning about these myths can help you understand the condition better and avoid making mistakes.

On Instagram, Dr Palaniappan Manickam explained that people with diabetes do not need to stop eating fruits completely. Eating sugar is also not the only reason a person develops diabetes. Foods with good fibre can also help slow down the rise in blood sugar after meals.

Taking medicines does not mean a person can ignore their diet and diabetes can affect people who are not overweight too. He also clarified that cardio exercise alone cannot reverse diabetes. Jaggery, honey and brown sugar are not safe replacements for regular sugar, as they can also raise blood sugar levels.

Similarly, drinking bitter gourd juice cannot cure or reverse diabetes.

According to MedlinePlus, someone in the family having diabetes can increase a person's chances of developing the disease. However, diabetes can also affect people who have no family history.

Several other factors can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. These include being overweight, having prediabetes, having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or having diabetes during pregnancy.

The risk can also increase with age, especially after 45. People from certain backgrounds may also have a higher chance of developing the condition. However, following healthy diet can lower the risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating balanced meals are important steps to help protect your health.

Also Read: Has Your Hair Fall Increased Suddenly? Nutritionist Explains Why The Trigger May Be Months Old

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.