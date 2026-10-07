Outdoor exercise is generally one of the best ways to stay physically active, but during Delhi's pollution season, the air quality can change the risk-benefit equation. As particulate matter and other pollutants rise, activities such as running, brisk walking, cycling and outdoor workouts may expose the lungs and heart to a higher concentration of harmful particles.

The concern is particularly relevant because exercise increases breathing rate and causes a person to inhale more air through the mouth, allowing pollutants to reach deeper into the respiratory system. This does not mean people should stop exercising altogether during polluted months, but the timing, location, intensity and type of physical activity may need to be modified.

Deep Inhalation, Higher Risk

During exercise, the body requires more oxygen, so breathing becomes faster and deeper. When the air is polluted, this increased ventilation can also mean greater exposure to pollutants. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, is small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and can contribute to airway irritation and inflammation. Short-term exposure may trigger coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, breathlessness or chest discomfort, especially in people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. In people who are otherwise healthy, repeated exposure to high pollution levels while exercising may also increase respiratory irritation and place additional stress on the cardiovascular system.

Location and Intensity Matter

One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming that exercise is automatically beneficial regardless of the environment. Exercise remains important, but exercising intensely in severely polluted air may not provide the same health advantage as exercising in cleaner surroundings. A person who goes for a long run near a congested road during a period of very poor air quality may inhale significantly more pollutants than someone who exercises indoors or chooses a cleaner location. The duration and intensity of the activity matter as well. High-intensity workouts generally involve deeper and faster breathing, which can increase pollutant intake compared with light activity.

Vulnerable Groups and Warning Signs

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, allergies, heart disease and other cardiopulmonary conditions should be especially cautious. Children and older adults may also be more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. Pollution can aggravate underlying respiratory symptoms and, in susceptible individuals, may contribute to worsening of breathing difficulties or cardiovascular symptoms. Anyone who develops unusual breathlessness, wheezing, chest pain, dizziness, palpitations or persistent coughing during exercise should stop the activity and seek medical advice rather than trying to push through the symptoms.

READ | Exercising Outdoors? Here's How To Reduce Pollution Exposure

Check the AQI Before You Step Out

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, should become part of an outdoor exercise routine during Delhi's pollution season. Instead of following a fixed running or walking schedule regardless of conditions, people can check the day's air quality before stepping outside. When pollution levels are high or severe, strenuous outdoor exercise should be avoided or shifted indoors. This is particularly important during early mornings and evenings when local weather conditions can sometimes contribute to pollutant accumulation. However, pollution patterns vary from day to day, so people should rely on current AQI information rather than assuming that a particular time is always safer.

Choose Cleaner Workout Spots

Location also matters. Exercising alongside a busy road, traffic intersection, construction site or industrial area can increase exposure to pollutants. If outdoor activity is necessary when air quality is moderate, choosing a relatively green, low-traffic area away from major roads may reduce exposure. Keeping some distance from vehicle exhaust is useful because pollution levels can be particularly high close to heavy traffic. However, greenery should not be considered a complete shield against severe regional pollution.

Pivot to Low-Impact or Indoor Options

People who prefer outdoor workouts can also adjust intensity. Instead of sprinting or performing high-intensity interval training on days with poor air quality, they may choose gentle stretching, mobility exercises, yoga or low-intensity walking indoors. A home workout, gym session or indoor exercise class can provide an alternative when outdoor air quality is unhealthy. Maintaining physical activity throughout the pollution season is important because becoming inactive for weeks is not a healthy solution either.

The Limitations of Masks

It is also important to understand the limitations of masks. A properly fitted particulate-filtering mask can reduce exposure to certain airborne particles when worn correctly, but it should not be viewed as permission to undertake strenuous outdoor exercise during severe pollution. Exercise increases breathing demand, and masks can become uncomfortable during intense activity. People with breathing or heart conditions should discuss appropriate protective measures with their doctor rather than relying solely on a mask.

Keeping Indoor Air Clean

Indoor exercise, however, is not automatically pollution-free. Indoor air quality can also deteriorate if outdoor pollution enters through windows, doors or ventilation systems. During severe pollution episodes, keeping windows and doors closed when appropriate, improving indoor filtration and avoiding indoor sources of smoke can help. An air purifier with an appropriate particulate filter may be useful in enclosed spaces, although it does not replace broader pollution-control measures.

Listen to Your Body Over Numbers

Doctors generally advise taking a flexible approach rather than abandoning physical activity altogether. On cleaner-air days, outdoor exercise can continue, while on heavily polluted days, the same workout can be moved indoors. People should also pay attention to symptoms rather than focusing only on AQI numbers. Someone who experiences repeated coughing, wheezing or unusual breathlessness during outdoor activity should get evaluated, particularly if symptoms persist after returning indoors.

READ | Delhi's Winter Pollution Plan: What It Means For Your Lungs And Heart

A Pollution-Aware Approach to Fitness

Delhi's pollution season therefore does not mean that exercise has to stop; it means exercise needs to become more pollution-aware. Checking AQI before a workout, avoiding high-intensity outdoor activity during severe pollution, choosing less congested locations, reducing workout intensity and moving exercise indoors when necessary can help reduce exposure. The larger goal is to maintain the benefits of regular physical activity without unnecessarily increasing the burden on the lungs and heart. During periods of very poor air quality, choosing a safer indoor workout for a few days is not a failure to stay fit, it is a sensible way to protect health while continuing to remain active.

(By Dr Abhijeet Singh, Associate Director and Unit Head, Pulmonology, ShardaCare - Healthcity)

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