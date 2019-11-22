Legumes (Pulses) For Heart Health: Here Are The Different Kinds Of Legumes You Must Eat For A Healthy Heart

Legumes like chickpeas and pulses can have beneficial effects on heart health

Highlights Legumes can regulate cholesterol level in the body Soy foods like soya beans and tofu can be beneficial for heart health Peanuts are filled with heart-healthy fats

Legumes benefits: Legumes are a great source of plant-based protein. Beans too belong to the legume family. They are rich in fibre and can also be a part of heart-healthy diet, according to the American Heart Association website. Fibre in beans and legumes can help you keep full for longer, thus aiding weight loss, and also help improving blood cholesterol-which is the leading cause of heart disease. Diet and lifestyle plays an important role when it comes to maintaining heart health.

Consuming foods with trans fats and saturated fats or foods that contribute to high cholesterol levels can lead to formation of fatty deposits on walls of blood vessels. This restricts flow of blood and oxygen to heart and the brain, increasing risk of heart attack and stroke. In this article we are going to talk about how including legumes in your diet can benefit your heart health.

Legumes and heart health

According to results of a USA-based study, consumption of legumes four or more times in a week can reduce risk of coronary heart disease by 22% and cardiovascular disease risk by 11%, as compared to those who consumed legumes only once a week.

Eating 1/2 to 2 cups or 75 gm to 300 gm of legumes cooked legumes in a day can reduce heart diease risk by lowering LDL or bad cholesterol, increasing HDL or good cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, maintaining healthy blood glucose levels and helping with weight loss. These results are based on human trials conducted in the study.

Also read: Have These Protein Rich Pulses And Legumes That Will Help You Lose Weight And Stay Healthy

Legumes and cholesterol

Regular consumption of legumes have been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Soluble fibre in legumes is responsible for this. Legume protein, plant sterols and antioxidants can also be responsible of lowering cholesterol levels.

Other foods good for heart health

Soy foods

Soy foods like soya beans and tofu can be beneficial for heart health.

Soybeans and tofu are healthy for your heart

Photo Credit: iStock

Pulses

Pules like spilt peas, chickpeas, moong dal, kulith dal, toor dal and kidney beans are all heart-healthy beans that must be a part of your diet.

Not only are these pulses a great source of plant-based protein, they also have a low glycaemic index (GI), making them beneficial for people with diabetes. Pulses are rich source of fibre and low in fat. They should be a part of your daily diet for a healthy weight, weight loss, healthy heart and much more.

Also read: Weight Loss: Protein-Rich Pulses Can Help You Lose Weight, Here's How; Know Other Health Benefits

Peanuts

You might be surprised to know this but peanuts are legumes that are great for heart health. Peanuts are filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. You can snack on a handful of peanuts as a min-meal snack every day to reap health benefits from them. They are rich in protein and are also weight loss-friendly.

Peanuts are heart-healthy legumes that can aid weight loss too

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Rich In Protein, These Legumes Can Help Reduce Bloating And Uplift Mood

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.