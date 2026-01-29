Kalonji Can Help Lower Blood Pressure And Cholesterol, Says Doctor; All Benefits Of Black Nigella Seeds Listed

Kalonji seeds, a storehouse of vital nutrients, are counted among the key ingredients in Indian cuisine. With a nutty, slightly bitter taste, they are often used as a spice in curries, pickles and naan bread to add savoury flavour. Also known as black seeds, nigella seeds or black cumin, they contain protein, carbohydrates, dietary fibre and fat, along with vital minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium and potassium, and essential vitamins A, C, E and K. But do you know the real benefits of these tear-shaped black seeds that originate from the Nigella sativa plant?

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has shared an Instagram video to explain whether black seeds are actually healthy. He writes in the caption, “Black seeds (also known as Nigella sativa or kalonji) are often called a miracle seed - but do they really deserve the hype? Let's break down their real benefits, who may actually benefit from them, and when they might not be the right choice for your gut or overall health.”

Check out the myths and facts about kalonji seeds below:

They help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

They improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels.

They reduce inflammation and joint pain. Dr Sethi says, “We do have some evidence from rheumatoid arthritis trials which show inflammatory markers improved.”

They help with asthma and allergies.

They are antioxidant-rich.

They protect the liver and kidneys, but according to Dr Sethi, they are “promising but mostly experimental data.”

However, Dr Sethi mentions that kalonji seeds are not a “weight loss miracle”.

He further shares that you can cook with the seeds, but they aren't safe in any amount. “It is toxic in very high doses,” he adds. The gastroenterologist recommends consuming 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of the seeds daily.

More About The Benefits Of Kalonji Seeds

Nigella seeds offer several additional health benefits:

Works as a natural defence – These seeds are packed with antioxidants and compounds like thymoquinone, which have antimicrobial and antiviral properties. They help neutralise harmful free radicals and fight infections.

– These seeds are packed with antioxidants and compounds like thymoquinone, which have antimicrobial and antiviral properties. They help neutralise harmful free radicals and fight infections. Boosts metabolism and digestion – Studies indicate that kalonji seeds help reduce gas and bloating. Kalonji oil is also known to protect the stomach lining against gastric ulcers.

– Studies indicate that kalonji seeds help reduce gas and bloating. Kalonji oil is also known to protect the stomach lining against gastric ulcers. Regulates blood sugar levels – Clinical trials show that nigella seeds can reduce glucose absorption in the intestine and improve glucose tolerance, helping lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels.

– Clinical trials show that nigella seeds can reduce glucose absorption in the intestine and improve glucose tolerance, helping lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels. Promotes heart health – The healthy fats in nigella seeds, such as oleic and linoleic acids, help balance LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides. Their anti-inflammatory properties also reduce oxidative stress on the heart muscles.

– The healthy fats in nigella seeds, such as oleic and linoleic acids, help balance LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides. Their anti-inflammatory properties also reduce oxidative stress on the heart muscles. Enhances skin and hair health – The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds in kalonji, including nigellone and thymoquinone, support clearer skin and healthier hair.

– The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds in kalonji, including nigellone and thymoquinone, support clearer skin and healthier hair. Supports immune function – Regular, moderate intake may help strengthen immunity by enhancing the body's natural defence mechanisms.

– Regular, moderate intake may help strengthen immunity by enhancing the body's natural defence mechanisms. May aid respiratory health – Kalonji seeds are traditionally used to ease cough, congestion and mild respiratory discomfort due to their bronchodilatory properties.

Read here to know how to incorporate nigella seeds into your diet.

In conclusion, nigella seeds offer a wide range of health benefits, from immune support and digestive relief to blood sugar regulation, heart health and skin wellness. However, this ancient superfood should always be consumed in moderation and within the recommended quantity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.