Joint Pain In Winter: 5 Tips To Deal With Joint Pain And Other Arthritis Symptoms In Cold Winter Months

Joint pain in winter: Arthritis is surely a difficult time for people suffering from arthritis. Not only does joint pain worsen during the cold winter months, patients also experience more joint stiffness and reduced range of motion. Proper health care, diet and lifestyle measures can together help arthritis patients deal with worsening symptoms this time of the year. The link between temperature drop and worsening of joint pain is still unclear and needs more research. However, a few tips and tricks can help improve quality of life and day-to-day functioning in arthritis patients in winter.

Tips for arthritis patients to reduce joint pain in winter

1. Keep yourself warm

Dressing up appropriately by covering yourself top to bottom with proper layers, can help you keep warm and reduce debilitating joint pain. Wear gloves and extra layers on your knees and legs to keep them warm and protected. Wearing multiple layers protect you from fluctuations in temperature.

Keep yourself warm and covered during the cold winter months

2. Keep yourself well-hydrated

Well, this is one important step in all seasons. Drinking sufficient water can prevent muscle cramps, keep your immunity in check and also prevent incidence of diseases. Drinking water time to time can help you be more active. Also, even mild dehydration can make you more sensitive to pain so make sure your water intake is optimum. Apart from drinking water, you can also include chicken soups, bone broth, vegetable soups, bone broth, etc in your diet to keep your hydration in check.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese can make you feel lazier and less active. An effective way to deal with arthritis pain is by keeping yourself active and also losing weight if required. Make sure you exercise regularly. Include both cardio and weight training exercises in your routine. They will keep you warm and prevent worsening of arthritis symptoms. If going to the gym in cold weather seems too difficult a task, then exercise indoors. The idea is to not skip exercising for better management of arthritis.

4. Take warm baths

There is nothing more comforting than a warm bath in winter. Warm baths can provide relief to arthritis patients, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Warm baths can relax your muscles and help you feel calm. Just don't step directly in cold after taking the bath. Your body needs some time to normalise temperature after a warm bath. Cover yourself properly before you come out of the bathroom. Similarly, you can also opt for warm compresses in to deal with worsened joint pain.

Warm baths in winter can help in reducing joint pain in arthritis patients

5. Get some Vitamin D

Low levels of Vitamin D in the body can make you more sensitive to pain, especially in winter. Vitamin D deficiency also puts you at risk of osteoporosis. It is recommended to spend some time under the sun. Anything from 15 minutes to half an hour can help your body synthesise some amount of the sunshine vitamin. Besides, include Vitamin D-rich foods like eggs, mushrooms, fatty fish, milk and milk products in your diet. You can also opt for supplements, but only under the supervision of your doctor.

