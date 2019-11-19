Start Your Day With This Golden Drink To Prevent Bloating, Lose Weight And Reduce Joint Pain

Starting your day with turmeric water can improve your digestion

Turmeric is the golden spice offering an array of medicinal benefits. Curcumin is the compound in turmeric which is responsible for its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and immunity boosting properties. Including turmeric in your daily diet can give a boost to antioxidant capacity of your body. The golden spice can facilitate quicker healing of wounds and also help in preventing diseases. But did you know that drinking turmeric water regularly can prevent bloating, improve digestion and even aid weight loss? Keep reading to know the many benefits of drinking turmeric water.

Weight loss tips: Benefits of drinking turmeric water

Before knowing the benefits of drinking turmeric water, you must learn how to prepare turmeric water. Well, it's a quick and simple. Take raw turmeric, grind it into a powder. Add 1 tsp of turmeric powder in glass of milk and your turmeric water is ready.

1. If you start your day with a glass of turmeric water, it can help in preparing your digestive system for the day.

2. Starting your day with turmeric water can help in flushing out toxins from the body and gives a boost to your metabolism. With constant consumption, this can be helpful for those on a weight loss regime.

3. Curcumin in turmeric can give a boost to brain function. Drinking turmeric water regularly can help you have a sharper mind and also improve your concentration levels.

4. Turmeric water helps in removing toxins from liver, rejuvenates cells and enables liver to function effectively.

5. You can also make a turmeric infused tea by adding ginger, honey and lemon in it. This tea can help you fight cough, cold and congestion issues.

6. People with arthritis and joint pain can benefit by drinking turmeric water regularly. Curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation, body pain, joint pain and swelling. To get relief from joint pain, you can also try the traditional haldi doodh or turmeric latte as it is popularly called. Haldi doodh is best taken at night. Add a pinch of raw turmeric in 1 cup of lukewarm milk along with some jaggery. Regular intake of turmeric latte at night can reduce joint pain and arthritis pain effectively.

So, if you want to give a boost to your immunity, improve digestion, lose weight and the very stubborn belly fat, then turmeric water or turmeric latte is the drink for you.

