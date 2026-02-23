It's Not In Your Head: New Study Proves Why Women Feel Chronic Pain Differently

Chronic pain is a complex health condition wherein persistent pain is experienced for months, even years, without a definite cause. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and affiliated bodies like the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), chronic pain is emerging as a major public health issue in India due to the startling figures. The figures indicate a steep rise, as about 19 to 25% of Indian adults report chronic pain lasting more than 3 months. Out of this figure, women are disproportionately affected, with the recorded rates nearly 1.5 times higher than men, especially pain in the bones, muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments, and due to nervous system dysfunction.

Not only are there clear differences in how women and men experience chronic pain, but there is also a noticeable change in how urban populations show higher reporting of back pain and lifestyle-related pain, while rural populations report more joint and occupational pain. It can impact daily productivity and increase healthcare costs; that is why it needs to be understood and treated. Chronic pain affects women more often and lasts longer, and new research in this space has some answers. According to a new study published in Science Immunology, it explains why there is a biological difference in the experience in how women experience chronic pain and why in women the duration is longer when compared with men.

What The Study Found

The study discovered immune cells called monocytes that release IL-10, a molecule that helps shut off pain. These cells are more active in men, driven by the presence of testosterone in their bodies. While even women have testosterone, their exact levels differ from those of men, which causes the experience of pain to be different for men and women.

Another reason why women are more susceptible to experiencing pain and for a longer duration is that their immune cells are less active. So, women need tailored approaches to tackle chronic pain as their immune system functions for improved outcomes.

Also Read: Mammootty Opens Up About Temporarily Losing Smell And Taste Senses: Why Does Temporary Sensory Loss Happen, And How To Recover?

Image for representation purposes only

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Why This Matters For Indian Women

This study supplements the evidence documented in The Lancet, as ICMR-linked studies show their symptoms are more likely to be attributed to "stress" or "psychological factors" rather than investigated thoroughly. The pain differences are not "in the head," but biological, and women perform an increasing amount of physical labour that leads them to report chronic pain conditions more frequently.

The findings of the study performed on mice clearly showed that men healed inflammatory pain faster than females because of elevated IL-10 signalling in skin sensory neurones.

So, women need tailored medical treatments to heal inflammatory pain and heal their chronic pain faster.

The study could offer the foundation to build new treatments targeting immune pathways that could offer better treatment for specific types of chronic pain and their possible causes.

Also Read: Woman Loses 4 Limbs After A Dog's Lick Causes Sepsis: What You Need To Know About The Life-Threatening Condition

The Role Of Hormones

The key difference is biological and lies in how men and women have different levels of testosterone and estrogen that affect the impact of chronic pain. Here are the key findings and how hormones in women could impact how they feel chronic pain:

The high levels of testosterone boost monocyte activity in men; hence, their bodies resolve inflammatory pain faster. Women who have a high testosterone level could have a different experience with chronic pain, but this can only be found via testing.

There is a lower activity in women that delays pain resolution and leads to a delay in seeking effective treatment, further delaying foolproof pain resolution.

The sex hormones could influence immune response and should be taken into consideration while developing treatment options for chronic pain.

Future Implications Of This Study

There are numerous ways that the findings of these studies could be applied and lead to long-term relief for women who are dealing with chronic pain. Here are some of these implications that could pave the way forward for women dealing with chronic pain:

There is deep potential for formulating new therapies that activate monocytes in women to make their response to chronic pain treatment better.

It could improve treatment for chronic pain conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia that can lead to immobility and various side effects affecting quality of life.

There could be ways to personalise medicine based on sex differences and improve patient outcomes.

Women's chronic pain is biologically different, not psychological, as proven by this study. It validates patient experiences and points to new solutions that could make their treatment options better and more equitable.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.