Is Your Weight Loss Diet Giving You Frequent Headaches? Our Expert Explains The Link And Tips To Fight These

Weight loss requires consumption of restricted calories. Many reduce their calorie consumption to a level that it starts affecting their overall health in various ways. Even when trying to lose weight, it is extremely important to add enough calories and nutrients to your diet. Usually, people trying to lose weight experience frequent headaches due to insufficient calorie intake. But many fail to determine the exact cause of headaches in this case. To understand the link between low-calorie consumption and frequent headache, we spoke to Priyanka Agarwal who is a dieticianat Max hospital. Keep reading to know her expertise on the same and tips to fight these.

Weight loss diet and headache: Here's how insufficient calorie intake leads to headaches

For effective weight loss, one must consume fewer calories than your body burns. But if you are not getting the right kind of nutrition you may feel fatigued and experience headaches and dizziness due to many reasons.

1. When you consume insufficient calories or unbalanced diet you may experience electrolyte imbalance in the body. This means inappropriate levels of sodium and potassium (particularly in this situation) which leads to headaches more often.

Add all essential nutrients to your weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Many foods also provide water to your body. The total body water levels decrease on a weight loss diet. It further leads to dehydration. So, it's always better when you follow a restrictive diet plan you must drink plenty of fluids.

3. In some cases, long hours of fasting or skipping meals can contribute to Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels). In this condition, you may face headaches, tiredness and dizziness. In order to avoid hypoglycemia, you can enjoy small and frequent meals. This strategy will help you lose weight and prevent headaches. Also, add enough protein to your diet as it helps to keep you feel full for longer.

Weight loss diet: Eat small and frequent meals for healthy weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Intermittent fasting is commonly practiced these days for weight loss. It usually involves fasting for 12-14 hours. But this diet plan is not suitable for everyone as each body has its own requirements. Sometimes due to long hours of fasting blood pressure numbers fall and contribute to headaches as well.

If someone wants to achieve their target weight goals it is always better to follow a balanced diet. Also, try to include more and more liquids to your weight loss diet plans. You should also focus on macro and micro-nutrients. It's always better to take advice from professionals before following any random weight loss diet.

(Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics and nutrition Max super speciality hospital, Vaishali and Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida)

