Sugar Can Make You Age Faster: Here's How

Too much sugar can make you gain weight

Highlights Eating too much sugar can harm your health in various ways

Excess sugar consumption can make you feel hungry all the time

Sugary foods are harmful to your heart health

Sugar is used several times throughout the day to add sweetness to foods and drinks. Everyone loves the sweet treat especially kids. But you often miss keeping a check on the amount of sugar you can consume throughout the day. Too much sugar in your diet is linked with several health hazards. It can lead to weight gain which is a host of several serious health conditions. Too much sugar is also linked with a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, skin conditions, depression and fatty liver. Your dental health may also suffer from excess sugar consumption. Not just sweets, highly processed foods are generally high in sugar as well.

Studies have also highlighted that sugar consumption is also linked with fast ageing process. It can make the signs visible on your skin much earlier. In this article, you will understand how sugar consumption is linked to the ageing process.

Sugar consumption and ageing process: Here's the link

Ageing is a natural process but poor diet accelerates the process especially skin ageing. Advanced glycation end products are formed when sugar and protein react inside your body. It damages the collagen and elastin of the skin contributing to wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

Also read: Signs And Symptoms You Are Having Too Much Sugar

Sugar consumption in excess can contribute to wrinkles

Photo Credit: iStock

According to a study published in the Journal Am J Public Health, Telomeres are the DNA-protein caps at the end of chromosomes that promote chromosomal stability and protect the genomic DNA from damage. Telomere length naturally shortens with each cell cycle but an unhealthy lifestyle including sugar consumption speeds up the process.

Also read: 3 Interesting Ways To Prevent Sugar Cravings

Dr. Ajay Kumar Ajmani explains, "More than the recommended intake of sugar can lead to hyperglycemia which can cause increased oxidative stress and increased inflammatory signals which further lead to mitochondrial and DNA damage. High sugars lead to an increase in the Glycation of proteins leading to the formation of advanced glycation end products which can cause functional and structural damage to them resulting in fast ageing. This happens with each and every organ of body whether it is skin, nerves, brain, kidneys, eyes or heart."

"The glycation of proteins, increased oxidative stress and increased inflammation also occurs with age but these changes are accelerated with increased intake of sugar. Years of uncontrolled sugar intake can add immensely to your biological age. In those with diabetes and also those predisposed to diabetes, it will worsen sugar levels and lead to subsequent damage to tissues," adds Dr. Ajmani.

Also read: 4 Sugar Substitutes That Can Help In Keeping Diabetes And Obesity Away

Fruits contain natural sugar that can satisfy your sweet tooth

Photo Credit: iStock

It can be quite difficult to give up on sugar. But for a healthy weight and overall health you need to follow all necessary steps that can help you reduce sugar intake. Whenever you crave sugar it is better to eat a fruit instead of sweet treats.

(Dr. Ajay Kumar Ajmani, Director- Endocrinology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.