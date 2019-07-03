Are You Having Too Much Sugar? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Excess sugar consumption can make you feel hungry all the time

Sugar is an essential part of everyone's diet. But have you ever measured the amount of sugar you consume on a daily basis? Dessert might be your favourite part of the meal but it increases your sugar intake tremendously. All the delicacies like cakes, cookies, chocolates, brownies, donuts and many more are all loaded with sugar. You might have heard the bad effects of consuming too much sugar. It puts you at an increased risk of diabetes, heart diseases and other chronic illnesses. There are some clear signs that your body gives when you are consuming too much sugar. These warning signs can be a red signal for you to reduce your sugar intake. Read on to know such signs which indicate that you are consuming too much sugar.

Eating too much sugar can harm your health in various ways

Signs you are consuming too much sugar

1. Poor skin health

Sugar can be the actual reason behind the skin conditions you are experiencing. Acne is the most common skin condition you might experience if you are consuming too much sugar. High sugar intake triggers secretion of androgen which results in acne. It also contributes to excess oil production and inflammation. So, do not blame your skin care routine and keep a check on your sugar consumption for healthy skin.

2. You are tired all the time

If you feel that you do not have enough energy to complete your day-to-day tasks then you can blame your sugar intake. An increased level of sugar in your diet can drop your energy levels. When you consume foods high in sugar your energy level goes up suddenly which is followed by a sudden drop of energy. Since most foods high in sugar are nutrition deficit, the energy level does not last for longer. You can experience difficulty in completing your workout session and other daily chores.

3. Constant high blood pressure

Not just salt, sugar can spike your blood pressure as well. Various studies have highlighted the effect of sugar on blood pressure. You must control your sugar intake to avoid hypertension. Hypertension is also a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Weight gain

This is the most common side effect of consuming too much sugar. Your high sugar intake can make it difficult for you to fit into your jeans. A lot of people completely avoid sugar to lose weight. So check the amount of sugar you are consuming to avoid those extra pounds around your belly.

Excess sugar consumption can make you eat more

5. You are hungry all the time

Due to the lack of nutrients in sugary items, you may feel hungry all the time. Lack of fibre and other nutrients will make you eat more to satisfy your stomach. This also contributes to weight gain. You will also feel the need to consume more sugar at times.

How to reduce sugar consumption?

Not just in sweet treats, sugar is hidden in many other non-sugary items. Hence, you must try to control your direct sugar intake. Some ways to control sugar cravings may include:

You should eat small meals at regular intervals to keep yourself full

Add food rich in fibre to your diet

Be careful about the different sources of sugar

Swap unhealthy sugary items with healthier options

Avoid processed food are they are loaded with sugar

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

