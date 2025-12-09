Is Poor Sleep Discipline Causing Forgetfulness In Young Professionals? Doctor Says Yes

If you've recently found yourself forgetting tasks, misplacing items, struggling to recall conversations or feeling mentally "foggy," you're not alone. Neurologists across India report a steady rise in complaints of forgetfulness among young professionals, many of whom are in their 20s and early 30s. While stress, long work hours and digital overload are often blamed, experts say another culprit is quietly catching up, poor sleep discipline.

According to Dr Saurabh Yatish Bansal, Additional Director Neurology, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon/Fortis Memorial Research Institute, "Forgetfulness is increasingly becoming a common concern among young professionals, and one of the most overlooked yet influential reasons behind this trend is poor sleep discipline." He explains that India's fast-paced work culture, late-night screen exposure and "always-on" professional expectations have normalized sleep deprivation, even though it has serious consequences for the brain.

Scientific research supports this shift. Studies from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) show that the brain performs essential memory-processing functions during deep and REM sleep, and that chronic sleep loss impairs both short-term and long-term memory formation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also identified insufficient sleep as a growing global public-health concern, linked to cognitive decline and reduced productivity.

Why Poor Sleep Is Making Young Professionals More Forgetful

Sleep Is A Critical Brain Function, Not "Rest Time"

Dr Bansal emphasises that sleep is an active neurological process, not just downtime. "During deep and REM sleep, the brain consolidates memories, processes information absorbed throughout the day and clears metabolic waste from neural tissues," he explains. When sleep is cut short or irregular, these processes are disrupted.

This aligns with findings from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), which states that sleep strengthens neural connections and helps transfer information from short-term to long-term memory.

The Rise Of Brain Fog, Poor Recall And Reduced Concentration

Young adults often report symptoms such as:

difficulty remembering names or recent conversations

trouble focusing

slowed thinking

mental fatigue or "brain fog"

Dr Bansal notes that professionals who regularly stay up late to work across time zones or scroll on screens at night "often report brain fog, difficulty recalling information and reduced concentration."

A study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that even one night of impaired sleep reduces working memory performance and concentration the next day.

Why Many Young Professionals Fail To Make The Sleep-Memory Connection

Dr Bansal observes that most people misattribute their forgetfulness: "Many fail to link their memory lapses to lack of proper sleep. They tend to blame stress or heavy workloads, assuming these symptoms are early signs of burnout."

But stress and poor sleep amplify each other.

Sleep deprivation increases cortisol

High cortisol weakens memory formation

Stress then makes falling asleep harder, creating a damaging loop

Research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine confirms that chronic lack of sleep worsens emotional regulation and cognitive performance, making individuals more vulnerable to stress-related memory problems.

Lifestyle Patterns Worsen The Sleep Crisis In India's Workforce

Workplace culture is a major driver. Dr Bansal explains, "The boundaries between personal and professional time are increasingly blurred... remote work, constant digital notifications and the expectation to remain reachable contribute to irregular routines and delayed sleep."

Other factors include:

high caffeine intake to counter exhaustion

late-night screen exposure, which suppresses melatonin

irregular sleep-wake timing caused by flexible work hours

social jet lag from weekend schedule shifts

Over time, these habits disrupt the circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock, weakening the brain's ability to encode and recall information.

The Good News: Forgetfulness Caused by Poor Sleep Is Reversible

Dr Bansal stresses the hopeful part: "Forgetfulness linked to poor sleep habits is largely reversible."

Science-backed strategies include:

Maintain a fixed sleep schedule. Research shows that consistent sleep timing strengthens cognitive performance and improves memory consolidation.

Research shows that consistent sleep timing strengthens cognitive performance and improves memory consolidation. Reduce screen time before bed. Blue-light exposure delays melatonin release, making sleep onset more difficult.

Blue-light exposure delays melatonin release, making sleep onset more difficult. Limit caffeine after early afternoon. Caffeine's half-life can stretch into the evening, impacting deep sleep.

Caffeine's half-life can stretch into the evening, impacting deep sleep. Adopt calming pre-sleep routines. Light stretching, reading or warm baths activate the parasympathetic nervous system.

Light stretching, reading or warm baths activate the parasympathetic nervous system. Encourage healthier workplace norms. "Supportive work environments play a crucial role," Dr Bansal says. "When employers respect downtime and avoid creating an always-on culture, employees maintain healthier sleep habits."

Forgetfulness among young professionals is not a sign of premature cognitive decline, it is often a warning signal from an overworked, under-rested brain. As Dr Bansal puts it, "Improving sleep discipline is an essential investment in long-term mental performance, emotional well-being and overall health." With small, consistent changes in lifestyle and work habits, memory, clarity and productivity can improve dramatically.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.