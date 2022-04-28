Is Honey Good For You? Who Should Avoid Honey?

One tablespoon of honey provides about 60 calories

Since our childhood days, we've heard about the health benefits of honey. We know that honey is packed with nutrients that are good for our bodies. But that's not always the case. Sometimes, consuming honey may not be the best option for your health. We aren't saying it. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee tells us about who should have honey and who should avoid it. According to her, honey is a good option if you are leading a healthy lifestyle and exercising regularly. But if you are not, consuming honey can cause you some problems. If you are overweight, obese,pre-diabetic or diabetic, consuming honey will not allow you to reach your health goals. The nutritionist explained this phenomenon through the caption of her post.

The health benefits of honey are plenty. Honey promotes improved heart health, heals wounds and is a powerful anti-inflammatory food. But it has some shortcomings too.

According to the post, one tablespoon of honey provides about 60 calories. Consuming it occasionally will not make you gain weight. But an excess of anything is not good. So, if you consume large amounts of honey in a day, you may end up gaining unwanted weight. It will slow down weight loss and also increase blood sugar. In this way, it may prevent you from reaching your weight loss target.

So, who can take honey? A person who is leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, is not overweight and is not diabetic can take honey without second thoughts. According to Anjali Mukerjee, "If you don't tick mark any of these conditions, then it is best to avoid honey as it will not allow you to reach your goal."

Take a look at the post:

The nutritionist focuses on fitness in all her posts. Now, take a look at another aspect of weight loss. In one post, Anjali Mukerjee mentions, " You may want to lose weight just to fit into that particular dress but the real question is, are you metabolically fit? Being thin according to society's standards of small and medium dress sizes is misleading. One may look thin but may not be metabolically fit or even be over-weight as per their BMI (Body Mass Index)." She added, "So, always turn to an expert for advice. Instead of focusing on being thin, strive to have the right body composition to be metabolically fit."

Follow these weight loss tips for a healthier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.