Is Consuming Barley Helpful For Diabetics? Know The 4 Health Benefits And Side Effects

Barley, a whole grain known as 'jau', is the oldest cultivated crop in India. As India deals with an increasing caseload of diabetes, dietary management becomes of utmost importance. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in nine adults worldwide lives with diabetes, and in India, the projected number is about to grow by 853 million by 2050. Whole grains are in the spotlight for effective diabetes management, as their nutritional profile has been researched in depth. Modern nutritional studies, like the International Journal of Food Science and Technology, have branded barley as a functional food. The term 'functional food' means that through its consumption, you can effectively control the side effects of the disease that you may be dealing with. Here is why consuming barley for diabetes can prove beneficial.

Is Consuming Barley Helpful For Diabetics?

The answer is yes, but diabetes is a complex chronic health condition that requires persistent efforts to control its effects on the human body. The nutritional profile of barley, like fibre, beta-glucans, vitamins, and minerals, helps boost the slow metabolism of diabetic patients. The main health benefit that is barely sought after for diabetics is its low glycaemic index, which means it slowly releases energy in the body once consumed and doesn't cause sudden sugar spikes. Here is what the studies say about consuming barley when you have diabetes:

According to Natural Product Communications, barley's bioactive compounds regulate glycaemic response, supporting its use in diets of diabetic patients.

The journal Nutrients documents that whole grain barley significantly reduces how much your blood sugar rises after having a meal, making it relevant for diabetes prevention and management.

4 Health Benefits Of Barley For Diabetics

1. Reduces Postprandial Blood Glucose

Barley, as a whole grain, once consumed, helps in regulating how much sugar gets released in the body. Postprandial means after eating a meal, how much your blood sugar in your blood rises, and the speed at which it happens also impacts your energy levels. When you are diabetic, this natural rhythm goes out of sync and needs active dietary changes to improve it. According to the Nutrients journal, barley's low glycaemic index (28-30) is a key factor in stabilising blood sugar.

2. Improves Insulin Sensitivity

The whole grain barley improves how well your body's cells respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps move sugar from your blood to your cells for energy. When you have insulin sensitivity, then you need to make dietary changes, like eating barley, that could regulate it.

The main problem with insulin sensitivity is the need for it to be balanced. With high insulin sensitivity, your cells use insulin efficiently, so blood sugar stays balanced.

But if you have low insulin sensitivity (also called insulin resistance), your cells don't respond well, so sugar builds up in the blood. This can lead to prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, which spirals into a chronic health condition.

According to the International Journal of Food Science and Technology, it provides clinical and experimental evidence that whole grain barley improves insulin sensitivity.

Read More: Are Skin Tags Normal? They Could Be A Sign Of Insulin Resistance, Warns Doctor

3. Supports Weight Management

Barley supports effective weight management through its ability to keep you full for long hours, stabilise your blood sugar, and reduce cravings, thanks to the high fibre content. The specific high soluble fibre is b-glucan, which slows digestion, curbs appetite, and helps prevent weight gain. As per the International Journal of Food Science and Technology, barley can help with overeating, making it a valuable whole grain for obesity and diabetes prevention.

4. Heart Protection

Barley is a dietary powerhouse for regulating heart health risk factors. According to the Frontiers in Clinical Trials, which looked at barley and its ability to protect the heart, it highlighted that its soluble fibre, vitamins, and minerals offer protection against heart disease. Due to the heart-protecting function of barley, people who are genetically prone to developing heart issues should be eating barley as a part of their balanced diet.

Read More: Wellness Coach Shares Vitamins That Can Help Reverse Insulin Resistance In Women In Their 40s And 50s

Side Effects And Precautions With Barley

Barley is a whole grain whose variety and quality may differ depending on where it is sourced for consumption. Every natural dietary remedy for a disease has limitations and side effects, as the body's healthy functioning is affected due to multiple factors. So, before you start making barley a part of your diet, you need to be aware of the following:

Excessive barley consumption may cause digestive issues like gas and bloating.

The high gluten content is not suitable for people who have celiac disease.

Some individuals may be allergic to barley, so be cautious of suddenly introducing it to your diet.

People with thyroid issues, should be cautious of introducing barley into their diet as it contains goitrogens.

There are overconsumption risks that may defeat its health benefits, so consult a dietician for the right approach.

Barley has numerous health benefits that outweigh risks when consumed moderately and with the right intentions. People need to be careful of assuming that solely consuming barley will get their diabetes under control; it is a healthy habit that will help with limitations. To get the best results out of your diet, if you are diabetic, consult a medical professional who is a specialist.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.