Nutritionist Busts Myths About Brown Bread In Aspects Of Nutrition

Bread has been a staple in our diets for thousands of years. From crusty baguettes to soft sandwich loaves, bread comes in a multitude of forms with different flavours and textures. Among an array of options available in the market, two of the most common types are white bread and brown bread. They are often pitted against each other, sparking debates about which one is healthier. While traditional brown bread made from whole wheat is more nutritious than white bread, there are several factors that affect the quality of this food item.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains how the colour alone is not a reliable indicator to identify the healthier bread. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Brown bread isn't always healthier than white bread. Colour doesn't equal whole grain fibre content can be low, marketing labels mislead."

How to spot fake brown bread

1. Color ≠ Whole Grain

White bread is typically made with refined flour (maida) that's stripped of bran and germ, meaning less fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Many “brown breads” are also made of refined flour with just caramel colour or malt to make them look brown, so they are not necessarily healthier. For a product to be truly whole grain, "100% whole wheat flour" must be listed as the very first ingredient on the product.

2. Fibre Check Matters

Whole-grain bread should give at least 3g of fibre per serving. Anything less, and it's nutritionally close to white bread. The high fibre in whole wheat brown bread promotes regular bowel movements, preventing constipation. Fibre feeds the "good" bacteria in your gut, supporting overall digestive health.

3. Marketing Tricks

Food marketing companies use deceptive tricks to make products appear healthier than they are. The most common tactics involve misleading ingredient lists, using colour to simulate healthiness and making vague or exaggerated nutritional claims. "Brown bread” may sound wholesome, but unless it is 100% whole wheat/whole grain, it's not the real deal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.