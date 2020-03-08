International Women's Day 2020: Top Essential Nutrients That Should Be A Part Of Every Woman's Diet

Here's a list of essential nutrients that should be a part of a woman's diet

A healthy diet is the ultimate secret to a healthy body. From weight management to prevention of several diseases, a healthy diet plays an important role. International women's day falls on every 8 March. On this International Women's day here's a list of essential nutrients that should be a part of every women's diet. There are several nutrients that a woman should include in her diet. Simply adding a few healthy ingredients to diet can help a woman fight various health issues at different ages. A balanced diet will ensure intake of all necessary nutrients.

International Women's Day: Essential nutrients for women

1. Iron

Most women suffer from anemia at different ages. There are several reasons behind it like malnutrition, heavy bleeding during menstruation or abnormal menstruation. Iron helps in production of red blood cells which reduces the risk of anemia in women.

More iron intake can help you prevent anemia

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D also is known as the sunshine vitamin because sun is the best source of vitamin D. It is an essential vitamin for proper bone health as it is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Many women face low bone density after a certain age. Intake of optimum amount of vitamin D can help in controlling the risk of low bone density.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C the citrus vitamin is loaded with several health benefits. The main function id absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Vitamin C can help women maintain healthy and glowing skin. Most citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C like lemon, orange, kiwi and many more.

Add fruits rich in vitamin C to your diet

4. Protein

Protein should be a part of everyone's diet. Protein is the building block of the body which can help in repairing tissues. If a woman is trying to lose weight, do not forget to add enough protein to your diet as it can help in effective weight loss.

