On International Women's Day, Kisan Trust Celebrates 1st '<i>Aparajita Samman Samaroh</i>'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kisan Trust celebrated the resilience, progress and empowerment of women by organising the first 'Aparajita Samman Samaroh' on Saturday.

Dr Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics India and Chairperson of the Asia Pacific Advisory Council, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The event highlighted the efforts being made by the trust towards social justice, women empowerment and rural development. It served as an important platform for inspiring stories and meaningful discussions.

Empowerment Of Acid Attack Survivors: A Step Towards Dignity

The session led by Sahira Singh was one of the most powerful moments of the evening, focusing on supporting women who have survived acid attacks. Kisan Trust provided financial assistance to these women. The move reaffirms the Trust's commitment to help these women live their lives with dignity, confidence and independence.

Ms Nadda, while addressing the gathering, emphasised that women empowerment is essential for building a progressive society. She spoke about equal opportunities for women, financial inclusion and policy changes.

"It is heartening to see women from rural and urban areas stepping up and embodying the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Women must understand their role in the family, society and the country. Our Prime Minister has always been in favour of women-oriented development and today we reaffirm this commitment. When women support each other for their welfare, they unleash new waves of change. Their perseverance knows no bounds, their achievements inspire generations," she said.

Charu Singh, trustee of Kisan Trust, gave an inspiring message emphasising the importance of inclusive conversations: "Such panel discussions and conversations are often limited to big cities and in most cases conducted in English. But the reality is that whether women live in cities or villages, whether they are professional employees or housewives, there are many similarities in our lives. Our needs, our issues and our struggles are the same. In such a situation, it is important that we work together, share our ideas and experiences, improve our present and move forward towards a strong future."

She expressed hope that the discussions at the Aparajita Samman Samaroh will have a positive impact on the society: "I hope that the discussions on this platform will prove to be very useful for you. It is possible that after listening to this discussion, you may think about bringing some changes in your life. This session will definitely inspire you to become a source of inspiration and role model for the coming generations."

Two panel discussions were held during the program, which highlighted important issues affecting women.

1. Women's Health and Well-Being

During the first panel discussion, important issues related to women's health, such as menstrual and hormonal health, reproductive health and fitness, were discussed. Experts shared their views on the impact of diet on women's health and the importance of awareness about health and medicine. They spoke about how policy changes and grassroots efforts can ensure that a woman's health is not overlooked.

The eminent personalities who participated in the panel discussion included:

Deepika Anand - Operations Officer, World Bank

Dr Shehla Jamal - Senior Gynecologist, Sarvodaya Hospital and Founder, Society of Menstrual Disorders

Ishi Khosla - Clinical Nutritionist, Author and Founder, Whole Foods and the Celiac Society of India

Shefali Panda - Trustee and CEO, Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation that leads Project Unnati.

2. Digitalisation and Economic Empowerment of Women

The second panel discussion highlighted how technology can be a game-changer in making women financially independent. The discussion stressed on empowering women, especially rural women, through financial and digital literacy. The importance of digital tools in entrepreneurship and financial stability was also discussed. Experts also discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in bridging the digital divide, responsible digital use and creating new opportunities for women.