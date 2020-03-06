International Women's Day 2020: Top 7 Health Tests Every Woman Needs

Here are the top medical tests every woman needs

International Women's Day is observed on 8 March every year. A woman faces different phases in her life. She strives to create a perfect balance between work and her personal life. Right diet to fitness, there are various factors every woman has to keep a check on to ensure better health. In between the busy schedule, every woman needs to undergo certain tests to ensure a disease free lifestyle. With increased pollution, sedentary lifestyle, dependency on processed foods and many more have put individuals at a higher risk of several diseases. On this International Women's Day 2020, here are few health tests every woman needs.

Dr. Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis hospital explains tops seven medical screening important for a woman.

1. Test for anemia

In India anemia is a common issue in women. There are several possible reasons behind it like malnutrition, heavy menstruation, bleeding disorders and many more. Test for anemia is one basic test that every woman should get done.

2. Thyroid profile

This is also a common issue in Indian women and has become a reason behind weight gain as well. It is a common test that can be done through a simple blood test.

3. Check up for blood sugar levels

Next is the determination of blood sugar levels. Diabetes is increasing worldwide; a significant increase in diabetes cases has been noted in India. A medical test for diabetes or blood sugar levels is a must. It is very important to get blood sugar levels checked before pregnancy to control the diabetic risk of the child.

4. Blood pressure reading at regular intervals

High blood pressure is also a common health issue these days. Hypertension can significantly increase the risk of heart diseases. Proper tests will help the doctors determine the actual cause of hypertension and help in preventing the health issues related to this. Regular check-ups for blood pressure will help in controlling the risk of hypertension as well.

5. Lipid profile for heart health

To determine the heart health of a woman lipid profile should be checked. Heart diseases are also growing these days and most women go unrecognised. So, women must get their lipid profile checked.

6. Mammography and pap test

Breast cancer and cervical cancer are two common cancers in women. Each woman should opt for mammography for breast cancer and pap test for cervical cancer at least once in their lifetime.

7. Bone density test

Women are also at a higher risk of bone-related issues and usually suffer from low bone density. Screening for the levels of vitamin D3 and calcium should be done.

(Dr. Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.