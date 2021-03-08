International Women’s Day 2021: Here’s What You Should Be Choosing When Setting Weight Loss Goals

International Women's Day 2021: Lose weight but not at the cost of your health and fitness

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy International Women's Day! Taking this day as an opportunity to talk about weight loss, a concern which tens of thousands of women struggle with, across the globe. This Women's Day 2021, we talk about how to choose a perfect weight loss plan. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to address this concern. For everyone who has been trying to shed some kilos but have failed to do so, maybe its because of the weight loss that you have been choosing for yourself.

International Women's Day: How to choose the perfect weight loss plan

In the Reel, Makhija begins with mentioning how the plan of weight loss, and its execution should make you happy. Here are other things you need to consider:

1. The focus of your plan should be gaining health, over and above losing weight. Goals like feeling fitter, more flexible, active with better energy levels, digestion and metabolism.

2. Your weight loss plan should help you change your relationship with food. The diet that you follow should not be restrictive in nature. Following a restrictive diet can further increase your cravings and make you overeat. Eat a balanced diet and practice portion control. All these tips can together help in building a healthy relationship with food.

3. Start something that you willing to do forever. This stands true for both your diet and workout regime. Opt for foods that are healthy and filling, preferably the ones that you have grown up eating. Choose workouts that you enjoy and not necessarily the ones that you find too compelling. You can opt for aerobics, yoga, Zumba, bhangra or regular dance to get fitter. Couple them with a few weight training exercises to reap wholesome benefits from your exercise regime.

This International Women's Day 2021, know that gaining health, getting fitter and stronger are way better goals to achieve than to just see progress on the weighing scale.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

