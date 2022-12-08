Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss: 5 Myths You Should Stop Believing

Weight loss tips: Intermittent fasting is not for everyone

Intermittent fasting is a type of diet plan in which you intentionally alter a period of eating with a period of fasting. Usually, people do it because they want to lose weight, or keep their calorie intake in check. However, having said that intermittent fasting is not the same for everyone. Since everyone's body composition and requirements are different, this weight loss strategy also differs. So, if in case, you are planning to opt for intermittent fasting, know every side of it. After all, it's important to do thorough research first before going to something that's related to your health and well-being. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra via her page "Nutrition by Lovneet," shares a post dedicated to myths and facts related to Intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting for weight loss: 5 common myths busted

The caption reads, "Fasting has become increasingly common. In fact, intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating, is often promoted as a miracle diet. Yet, not everything you have heard about IF is true."

The caption further continues with, "Each person's experience of intermittent fasting is individual, and different styles will suit different people. So, if you are practising intermittent fasting-or considering practising it-it's important to get the right information. We have compiled a few myths and facts about intermittent fasting."

You need to keep in mind that intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but it's not for everyone. Skipping meals may not be the best way to manage your weight if you're pregnant or breastfeeding. If you have kidney stones, gastroesophageal reflux, diabetes or other medical problems, you must consult with experts before starting it.

Now, take a look at five facts and myths about intermittent fasting:

1. Myth: Intermittent fasting essentially means skipping breakfast.

Fact: Breakfast doesn't largely affect your weight, although there may be some individual variability. Some studies even suggest that people who lose weight over the long tend to eat breakfast

2. Myth: Intermittent fasting is the miracle cure for weight loss

Fact: Intermittent fasting is a good solution to lose some killos, but the outcome is not guaranteed.

3. Myth: All intermittent fasting is the same

Fact: There are several types of IF plans, TRE (16:8) - fasting for 16 hours and consuming food within 8 hours. Other TRE patterns have daily eating windows ranging from 12 hours to one hour.

4. Myth: Intermittent fasting is good for everyone.

Fact: Fasting would be ill-advised for those with a history of an eating disorder or those who are currently underweight or in a frail or weakened state.

5. Myth: You should eat anything you want during the eating window

Fact: The eating window is not a time to dig out on less healthy foods or make up for lost eating opportunities, it's a time to have a well-balanced diet.

We hope these myths and facts help you develop a better understanding of intermittent fasting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.