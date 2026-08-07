Influencer Sydney Towle, 26, has died after battling cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the bile ducts. Towle had openly documented her cancer journey on social media, raising awareness about a disease that often goes undetected until it reaches an advanced stage. Her death has brought renewed attention to cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer that is uncommon, especially in younger adults, but can be difficult to diagnose because its early symptoms are often vague and easily mistaken for more common conditions. According to experts, while the disease is typically seen in older adults, younger people can occasionally develop it, making persistent, unexplained symptoms something that should never be ignored.

What Is Cholangiocarcinoma?

Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that begins in the bile ducts the thin tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine. Bile helps digest fats and remove waste products from the body. Depending on where the cancer develops, cholangiocarcinoma is classified into:

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (inside the liver)

Perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (where the bile ducts leave the liver)

Distal cholangiocarcinoma (closer to the small intestine)

Although rare, it is considered one of the more challenging gastrointestinal cancers because it often remains silent in its early stages.

Can Young Adults Get It?

According to Dr. Saleem Naik, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Sydney Towle's death highlights an important point. “The death of Sydney Towle at the age of 26 years is a stark reminder that cholangiocarcinoma, though traditionally considered a disease of the elderly, can occasionally affect younger patients. However, it should be stressed that this is still an uncommon event and should not be a cause for undue alarm.”

He adds that although recent studies have reported a gradual rise in cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma worldwide, the disease remains rare, accounting for less than 3% of all gastrointestinal cancers.

Why Is It Often Diagnosed Late?

One of the biggest challenges with cholangiocarcinoma is that it may grow silently for months. Dr. Naik explains that the cancer arises from the epithelial cells lining the bile ducts, but early symptoms are often nonspecific and may resemble common digestive illnesses. Warning signs may include:

Persistent abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss

Ongoing fatigue

Yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)

Itchy skin

Dark urine

Pale stools

Loss of appetite

Because these symptoms can be subtle, many patients receive a diagnosis only after the disease has progressed.

How Is Cholangiocarcinoma Diagnosed?

Experts say persistent symptoms lasting several weeks should never be repeatedly treated with self-medication. Dr. Naik notes that advances in medical imaging have significantly improved diagnosis. Doctors may recommend:

MRI scans

Contrast-enhanced CT scans

Endoscopic ultrasound

Tissue biopsy

In recent years, molecular testing has also become an important part of diagnosis. Researchers now routinely look for genetic alterations such as FGFR2 fusions and IDH1 mutations, which may help identify patients who could benefit from targeted therapies.

What Treatment Options Are Available?

Treatment depends on:

The stage of the cancer

Its location

Whether it has spread

The patient's overall health

According to Dr. Naik, complete surgical removal of the tumour remains the only potential cure for patients diagnosed at an early stage. For patients with advanced disease, treatment may include:

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Palliative procedures to relieve bile duct obstruction

Recent advances in precision medicine have improved outcomes for carefully selected patients whose tumours carry specific genetic mutations.

Can It Be Prevented?

There is no guaranteed way to prevent cholangiocarcinoma. However, reducing the risk of chronic liver disease, treating bile duct disorders promptly, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol intake, avoiding smoking, and managing hepatitis infections may help lower overall liver and biliary cancer risk. Early medical evaluation remains the most important factor whenever symptoms persist.

The Importance Of Early Detection

Dr. Naik emphasises that being young should never create a false sense of security. “The conclusion is that being young does not rule out serious disease. Repeating self-medication is not the answer. Symptoms lasting a number of weeks deserve medical evaluation," says Dr Naik.

He adds that awareness, timely investigation, and referral to specialised hepatobiliary centres continue to have the greatest impact on long-term outcomes. Reflecting on Sydney Towle's journey, Dr. Naik says her willingness to publicly share her experience has helped bring much-needed attention to a rare cancer that many people know little about. Sydney Towle's death has highlighted the challenges of cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer that often remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage. While the disease predominantly affects older adults, experts stress that younger people can occasionally develop it too. Persistent abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, or other ongoing symptoms should never be ignored. Early diagnosis, prompt referral to specialised centres, and advances in surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are improving outcomes, making awareness more important than ever.

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