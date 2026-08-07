Amid the first week of August which is observed as World Breastfeeding Week, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, actor Divyanka Tripathi shared her personal experience of breastfeeding, two months after giving birth to her twin sons. The actor took to her YouTube vlog to celebrate a special milestone with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, marking the two-month birthday of their twins, who were born on May 26. In a candid moment during the vlog, she spoke about the challenges she has been facing while breastfeeding both babies. Her openness has sparked a wider conversation about whether breastfeeding twins is significantly more difficult than feeding a single baby.

Breastfeeding Twins: What Mothers Should Know

According to Dr. Lipi Sharma, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, breastfeeding twins is absolutely possible, but it does come with additional challenges that require preparation, support, and patience. "One of the most common concerns among mothers of twins is whether they will produce enough milk. The good news is that breast milk production works on a demand-and-supply principle. When both babies feed regularly and effectively, the mother's body usually adapts to meet the increased demand," says Dr Sharma. However, she explains that the early weeks can be particularly demanding for new mothers.

Physical and Emotional Challenges in the Early Weeks

Feeding twins can be both physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming, especially in the initial phase after delivery. Dr. Sharma notes, "Mothers often experience fatigue, sleep deprivation, sore nipples, and anxiety about whether both babies are feeding adequately. If the babies are born prematurely or have low birth weight which is more common in twin pregnancies they may initially have weaker sucking reflexes, making breastfeeding more challenging." These factors can make the early breastfeeding journey more complex compared to single-baby feeding.

Different Ways to Feed Twins

There is no single correct method for feeding twins. Mothers often adopt different strategies based on comfort, recovery, and baby needs. Dr. Sharma explains, "Some mothers prefer feeding one baby at a time until they become comfortable, while others opt for simultaneous feeding using specialised breastfeeding pillows and positions such as the double football hold. Feeding both babies together can save time and help synchronise their feeding schedules." Both approaches are valid, and mothers are encouraged to choose what works best for them.

Nutrition, Rest, and Support Matter

Successful breastfeeding of twins requires more than just technique it also depends heavily on maternal well-being. Dr. Sharma highlights the importance of overall care, "Adequate maternal nutrition, hydration, and rest are equally important. Mothers of twins have higher energy requirements, and family support plays a crucial role in allowing them to recover and maintain successful breastfeeding." She also emphasises early practices that can improve outcomes:

"Skin-to-skin contact, early initiation of breastfeeding after birth, and guidance from a certified lactation consultant can significantly improve breastfeeding outcomes," says Dr Sharma.

Flexibility in the Breastfeeding Journey

Experts stress that breastfeeding should not be viewed in rigid terms. Dr. Sharma explains, "It is also important to remember that breastfeeding is not an all-or-nothing journey. Some mothers may need to temporarily express milk, supplement feeds based on medical advice, or combine breastfeeding with formula if clinically indicated. This does not mean they have failed. The priority is ensuring both babies receive adequate nutrition while protecting the mother's physical and mental well-being." This flexible approach helps reduce pressure on new mothers, especially those caring for twins.

Every Mother's Experience Is Unique

No two breastfeeding journeys are the same, particularly in the case of twins. Dr. Sharma concludes, "Every mother-baby pair is unique. With timely support from healthcare providers and family, most mothers of twins can establish a successful feeding routine and provide the many nutritional, immunological, and emotional benefits that breastfeeding offers to both babies." Divyanka Tripathi's candid sharing of her breastfeeding experience has highlighted the real-life challenges many new mothers face, especially those raising twins. While breastfeeding two babies can be more demanding physically and emotionally, medical experts emphasise that it is entirely achievable with the right support system, proper guidance, and flexibility. Ultimately, the focus remains on ensuring both babies are well-nourished while safeguarding the mother's health and well-being

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.