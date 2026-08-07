A highly drug-resistant fungus, Candida auris, is raising concern in the United States after more than 3,400 cases were reported across 27 states. Health officials have been closely monitoring the spread because the fungus can cause severe infections. It is also difficult to treat, and spreads easily in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "cases continue to rise each year, but the rate of increase has slowed down since 2022."

States including California and Texas have reported some of the highest numbers of infections. The rise in cases has prompted officials to strengthen infection control measures and improve surveillance. Unlike many common fungal infections that affect the skin or nails, Candida auris can enter the bloodstream and other parts of the body, causing life-threatening illness. It is especially worrying because some strains are resistant to multiple antifungal medicines, leaving doctors with fewer treatment options. Read on to know more about Candida Auris.

What Is Candida Auris?

Candida auris is a type of yeast, a fungus that can live on the skin and inside the body. It was first identified in 2009 and has since spread to many countries around the world. Unlike most Candida species, C. auris has become a major public health concern because it is often resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. The fungus can also survive for long periods on hospital surfaces and medical equipment.

Symptoms Of Candida Auris Infection

The symptoms depend on which part of the body is infected. In many cases, infected people already have serious medical conditions, making diagnosis challenging. Common symptoms include:

Fever that does not improve despite antibiotic treatment

Chills

Low blood pressure

Rapid heartbeat

Fatigue or weakness

Ear pain or discharge in ear infections

Signs of bloodstream or wound infections

How Does It Spread?

Unlike many fungal infections that are picked up from the environment, Candida auris mainly spreads in healthcare settings. It can spread through:

Direct contact with an infected or colonised person

Touching contaminated hospital surfaces

Contact with shared medical equipment

Poor hand hygiene in healthcare environments

The fungus can remain on a person's skin without causing symptoms, allowing it to spread unnoticed to others.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Healthy people are generally at low risk of developing serious illness. However, certain groups are much more vulnerable. Risk factors include:

Long hospital stays

Admission to intensive care units (ICUs)

Weakened immune system

Use of catheters, breathing tubes, or feeding tubes

Recent surgery

Long-term use of antibiotics or antifungal medicines

Living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities

Possible Complications of Candida Auris

If Candida auris enters the bloodstream or internal organs, it can lead to serious complications. These include:

Bloodstream infections (candidemia)

Infection of wounds or surgical sites

Organ damage

Sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection

Increased risk of death, particularly in critically ill patients

Treatment can be challenging because some strains are resistant to several classes of antifungal drugs. In rare cases, strains have shown resistance to nearly all available antifungal medications.

Can It Be Prevented?

Preventing Candida auris largely depends on strict infection control. Preventive measures include:

Frequent hand washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers

Careful cleaning and disinfection of hospital rooms and equipment

Following isolation precautions for infected patients

Appropriate use of antibiotics and antifungal medicines to reduce drug resistance

Early identification and screening of high-risk patients during outbreaks

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