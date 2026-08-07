A highly drug-resistant fungus, Candida auris, is raising concern in the United States after more than 3,400 cases were reported across 27 states. Health officials have been closely monitoring the spread because the fungus can cause severe infections. It is also difficult to treat, and spreads easily in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "cases continue to rise each year, but the rate of increase has slowed down since 2022."
States including California and Texas have reported some of the highest numbers of infections. The rise in cases has prompted officials to strengthen infection control measures and improve surveillance. Unlike many common fungal infections that affect the skin or nails, Candida auris can enter the bloodstream and other parts of the body, causing life-threatening illness. It is especially worrying because some strains are resistant to multiple antifungal medicines, leaving doctors with fewer treatment options. Read on to know more about Candida Auris.
What Is Candida Auris?
Candida auris is a type of yeast, a fungus that can live on the skin and inside the body. It was first identified in 2009 and has since spread to many countries around the world. Unlike most Candida species, C. auris has become a major public health concern because it is often resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. The fungus can also survive for long periods on hospital surfaces and medical equipment.
Symptoms Of Candida Auris Infection
The symptoms depend on which part of the body is infected. In many cases, infected people already have serious medical conditions, making diagnosis challenging. Common symptoms include:
- Fever that does not improve despite antibiotic treatment
- Chills
- Low blood pressure
- Rapid heartbeat
- Fatigue or weakness
- Ear pain or discharge in ear infections
- Signs of bloodstream or wound infections
How Does It Spread?
Unlike many fungal infections that are picked up from the environment, Candida auris mainly spreads in healthcare settings. It can spread through:
- Direct contact with an infected or colonised person
- Touching contaminated hospital surfaces
- Contact with shared medical equipment
- Poor hand hygiene in healthcare environments
The fungus can remain on a person's skin without causing symptoms, allowing it to spread unnoticed to others.
Who Is Most At Risk?
Healthy people are generally at low risk of developing serious illness. However, certain groups are much more vulnerable. Risk factors include:
- Long hospital stays
- Admission to intensive care units (ICUs)
- Weakened immune system
- Use of catheters, breathing tubes, or feeding tubes
- Recent surgery
- Long-term use of antibiotics or antifungal medicines
- Living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities
Possible Complications of Candida Auris
If Candida auris enters the bloodstream or internal organs, it can lead to serious complications. These include:
- Bloodstream infections (candidemia)
- Infection of wounds or surgical sites
- Organ damage
- Sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection
- Increased risk of death, particularly in critically ill patients
Treatment can be challenging because some strains are resistant to several classes of antifungal drugs. In rare cases, strains have shown resistance to nearly all available antifungal medications.
Can It Be Prevented?
Preventing Candida auris largely depends on strict infection control. Preventive measures include:
- Frequent hand washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers
- Careful cleaning and disinfection of hospital rooms and equipment
- Following isolation precautions for infected patients
- Appropriate use of antibiotics and antifungal medicines to reduce drug resistance
- Early identification and screening of high-risk patients during outbreaks
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