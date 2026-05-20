India Strengthens Ebola Screening, Centre Holds High-Level Review Meet After WHO Alert

India has not reported any case of Ebola so far, the Centre said even as it steps up surveillance and preparedness measures nationwide regarding Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak in parts of Central Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

A high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava was held with Health Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to assess the country's preparedness and response measures for Ebola.

According to sources, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified during the meeting that "no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected in India so far", while stressing that the government has "proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution" following the WHO declaration.

States and Union Territories were advised to ensure readiness at all levels, sources said. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and UTs.

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During the meeting, the Union Health Secretary emphasised the need for "coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities", sources added.

The Centre has also sensitised all concerned ministries and departments, which are undertaking preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the Health Ministry.

The government drew on India's previous experience in handling global health emergencies, including the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa, when similar precautionary steps were implemented.

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"The Government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation," sources said, adding that citizens have been advised that "there is no cause for panic" while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities.

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