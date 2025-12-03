Nutritionist Cautions Against Brushing Off PMS, Simple Daily Changes May Ease Symptoms

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects millions of women, yet many dismiss the discomfort as something they simply have to endure each month. From mood swings and fatigue to bloating and irritability, these symptoms can significantly disrupt daily life. Nutrition expert Lovneet Batra, however, emphasises that PMS should not be overlooked, noting that persistent symptoms often signal underlying hormonal imbalances that require attention – not endurance. In a recent Instagram video, Lovneet explained that PMS is frequently caused by what she calls "bad oestrogen," low progesterone levels, and excessive prostaglandins – factors that collectively lead to intense cramps, bloating, mood swings and irritability.

“Ignoring PMS Is Not Normal! When PMS is brushed off every month, estrogen stays higher and progesterone drops – leading to stronger cramps, mood swings, heavier flow, and more fatigue,” she mentioned in the caption.

Check out Lovneet's post here:

According to Lovneet, many women accept monthly discomfort as inevitable, but incorporating small, consistent lifestyle changes can significantly reduce symptoms as early as the next menstrual cycle.

She outlined three key approaches that, according to her, may help restore hormonal balance and improve overall menstrual health. These strategies focus on diet and movement.

Cruciferous Vegetables for Estrogen Balance

A daily cup of cruciferous vegetables such as radish, broccoli, cabbage, or cauliflower supports the body's ability to metabolise and eliminate excess oestrogen. Health experts note that these vegetables contain natural compounds that assist the liver in clearing accumulated hormones.

Focus on Key Micronutrients – Vitamin D, Calcium and Magnesium

Lovneet's second recommendation focuses on three essential micronutrients. Deficiencies in calcium, magnesium and vitamin D are commonly associated with PMS symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps and anxiety. Ensuring adequate intake can also prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes that trigger irritability.

Moving the Body Every Day

Daily physical activity is the third lifestyle modification Lovneet emphasised. She recommends strength training three to four times a week, along with at least 40 minutes of cardio every day. Research suggests that about 45 minutes of exercise can reduce inflammation, regulate stress hormones and support progesterone production.

Bonus: Stabilising Blood Sugar Levels

Simple dietary practices can help avoid blood sugar spikes and crashes that worsen irritability. Minimising high-GI foods, opting for a high-protein breakfast, avoiding long gaps between meals and starting the day with warm water mixed with one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar may help maintain steady energy and mood.

Lovneet stressed that consistent, mindful efforts matter more than drastic changes. “Stay active through the day,” she added, urging women to build routines that prioritise well-being. “You will see the change in your next cycle.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.