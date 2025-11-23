Nutritionist Explains Real Reason Behind That Post-Nightout Puffiness And How To Curb It

Back-to-back nightouts are definitely fun. But let's just admit that after having the time of your life, it is the mornings that make you feel groggier than ever. Adding to the unpleasant experience is the fact that your face sometimes feels puffier than usual. If this seems like a ‘been-there-done-that' moment, then you are not alone. Your face can feel swollen because tiredness has a sneaky way of creeping in, and to top it off, your body does not get enough time to reset itself.

Shedding light on the matter is nutritionist Lovneet Batra. She has dropped a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind the puffy-face phenomenon and how to get rid of it naturally. “Feeling puffy after back-to-back night outs? But here's what you can do to de-bloat, de-puff your day,” reads her side note.

Four Reasons For Puffy Face

Fluid Retention: According to Lovneet Batra, salty or processed foods make your body hold onto water.

According to Lovneet Batra, salty or processed foods make your body hold onto water. Hormonal Shifts: Around menstruation, estrogen and progesterone can trigger swelling, claims the nutritionist.

Around menstruation, estrogen and progesterone can trigger swelling, claims the nutritionist. Overnight Dehydration: When you do not hydrate enough before going to bed, your body clings to fluids, according to the lifestyle expert.

When you do not hydrate enough before going to bed, your body clings to fluids, according to the lifestyle expert. Inflammation And Stress: Lovneet Batra adds that consumption of sugar, junk food, or even stress can slow down fluid clearance.

Six Steps To De-Puff Face

Hydrate Smartly: Lovneet Batra advocates starting your day with warm water, lemon and cucumber, or mint to flush excess sodium.

Lovneet Batra advocates starting your day with warm water, lemon and cucumber, or mint to flush excess sodium. Eat Potassium-Rich Foods: She urges eating bananas, papaya, or avocado to help in balancing fluids and reduce puffiness.

She urges eating bananas, papaya, or avocado to help in balancing fluids and reduce puffiness. Add Anti-Inflammatory Foods: According to the dietician, berries, ginger, turmeric, and green tea boost circulation, leading to reduced swelling.

According to the dietician, berries, ginger, turmeric, and green tea boost circulation, leading to reduced swelling. Include Protein And Fiber: Greek yoghurt, oats, or eggs keep blood sugar stable and support digestion, proposes the health expert.

Greek yoghurt, oats, or eggs keep blood sugar stable and support digestion, proposes the health expert. Avoid Salt And Refined Foods: Loveneet Batra warns against consuming processed snacks and instead she stresses on having whole and clean foods.

Loveneet Batra warns against consuming processed snacks and instead she stresses on having whole and clean foods. Move Gently: Finally, she recommends stretching, walking or performing light yoga to improve lymph flow and circulation.

So, following Lovneet Batra's advice will definitely make you feel lighter, fresher and less puffy because balance always beats restriction.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.