Hypertension Diet: Control Your Blood Pressure Numbers With These Healthy Drinks

High blood pressure or hypertension is also known as the silent killer as it does not have any visible symptoms during the initial stage. There are multiple health issues related to high blood pressure. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. Your diet has a huge impact on your blood pressure. Some foods can raise your blood pressure whereas others can help you control it. Using natural methods to control blood pressure is a healthy way to control blood pressure. Liquids you consume throughout the day also affect your blood pressure numbers. Here are some healthy drinks which you can add to your diet for a healthy blood pressure number.

Hypertension: drinks which can help you control high blood pressure

1. Pomegranate juice

It is one of the healthiest juices which one can consume. It is loaded with health benefits and essential nutrients. Pomegranate juice can also help you control high blood pressure. According to the study conducted in 2012, consumption of one cup of pomegranate juice for 28 days resulted in lower blood pressure numbers. You must drink freshly prepared pomegranate juice. Packed juices are loaded with sugar and artificial colours.

2. Green tea

Green tea is commonly used for weight loss. It is one of the healthiest beverages. Green tea is loaded with health benefits. Regular consumption of green tea can also lower blood pressure. It will also provide other amazing health benefits. Drink up to two to three cups of green tea in a day but do not over consume it.

3. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is another healthy drink which is loaded with health benefits and will also help you manage blood sugar levels. It is an amazing source of potassium which also contributes to lower blood pressure numbers. Nitrates which are a compound in beetroot juice relax the blood vessels which results in lower blood pressure numbers.

4. Pineapple juice

Most people are not aware of the amazing health benefits of pineapple juice. Pineapple juice is healthy in various ways. It is a well-known remedy for cough. You can drink pineapple juice to control high blood pressure. The high presence of potassium in pineapple juice results in better blood pressure numbers. It is also low in sodium which makes it beneficial for hypertension patients.

5. Water

Yes! water. It is the best liquid that you can consume. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day reduces the risk of several diseases. It is the simplest and the cheapest way to control high blood pressure. Just simply drink enough water in a day and keep hypertension under control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

