How To Lose Weight Without Going To The Gym

Squats is one of the easy-to-do exercise you can try at home

Going to the gym can seem overwhelming and confusing for a beginner. The settings and different pieces of machinery may seem too complicated. Although they are easy to learn, one might prefer working outside the gym. If you wish to lose or maintain weight, it is important to recognise the importance of a proper diet, workout, and lifestyle. In this article, we discuss some easy ways to help you lose or maintain weight without going to the gym.

How to workout?

If you are someone who wants to lose weight without going to the gym. Here are some easy-to-follow activities that can help you lose weight.

1. Walk

Walking is one of the easiest ways to introduce physical activities to your routine. You can increase the intensity by incorporating jogging and running.

2. Skipping rope

Skipping rope is a very effective way to lose weight and introduce physical activity in the body while staying at home. You can increase the intensity by increasing the number of sets.

3. Exercise at home

You can indulge in exercises at home if you wish to not go to the gym. Exercises such as squats, mountain climbers, crunches, jumping jacks, lunges, and so on can be easily practiced at home.

4. Yoga

Yoga is another effective way to lose weight if you don't like gyms. You can practice it at home and the intensity can be modified as per your convenience.

5. Take stairs

Making small changes in your routine can also help you lose weight. Taking stairs instead of elevators is another great way to squeeze in a little workout.

6. Dance

Dancing is another very fun way to lose weight if you don't like to go to the gyms. Exercising in the gym can be monotonous and boring. Dancing is a great workout when incorporated with the music of your choice. It also helps you burn calories very quickly.

7. Pick up house chores

Helping cleaning around the house is another great way to add some physical movement to your routine.

What to eat?

Divide your 3 meals into 6 smaller meals

Eat metabolism-boosting foods such as green tea, ginger, chilies, etc.

Eat more protein

Count and lower your daily calorie intake

Drink enough water before each meal

Avoid junk food and highly processed foods completely

Try intermittent fasting

Eat without distractions such as the phone, tv, etc.

Have black coffee before exercising for an energy boost

Go for low-fat dairy products

Go for low-calorie alcohol

Other things to keep in mind:

Besides your diet and workout routine, there are various other factors that influence your weight. If you wish to lose weight, make sure to avoid habits such as drinking alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse. These habits not only slow down weight loss but also deteriorate the body. You must also make sure you are getting enough sleep daily. Sleep has a great influence on our weight.

In conclusion, you can easily lose weight without having to go to the gym. Although as you lose more and more weight, your body takes longer to burn fat. In this case, you are encouraged to try more extensive workout exercises. All of this can be easily achieved without going to the gym.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.