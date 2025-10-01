Malaika Arora Shows How These 7 Simple Moves Can Transform Your Body

Malaika Arora inspires fans not just with her style but also through her fitness routines. On Wednesday, the actress, in a video on Instagram, showed "7 Chinese movements" inspired by Qigong and Tai Chi. These are exercises that improve flexibility, support lymphatic flow, relieve tension, and help the body feel younger. Her voiceover encourages viewers: "Feel ten years younger and five kilos lighter in just two minutes. Your body is asking for movement. Your calves, your second heart, help pump blood, lymph flows, swelling goes, and circulation improves."

She adds, "The most effective things are simple. Stay with me. Your transformation has just begun."

Watch the video here:

Here is the 7 Chinese movement routine, followed by Malaika Arora -

The fitness enthusiast keeps her fingers interlocked and tightened near the chest while moving her shoulders on both sides. This helps in releasing stiffness in the neck and shoulders.

Next, she moves her hands in rotations while loosening her spine. This helps in alleviating back tension by pumping blood from the heart and even circulating it through the lymph nodes in a proper, regulated manner.

The actress then opens up her chest and moves her arms in circles, which helps in improving circulation and releasing tightness in the upper body.

She then stretches the core and sides of the body by opening her arms one by one, while raising her heel. This enhances flexibility, helps in curing swelling and also improves blood circulation in the body.

Malaika also loosen her hips and lower back while moving her hands on both sides. This aids lymphatic drainage.

She also stretches her leg, which improves the balance in her body and stimulates blood flow.

The entire series ends with a full-body relaxation, for the entire energy circulation and tension release from the body.

"7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways," reads the caption of her video, which explains the benefits of these movements to the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.