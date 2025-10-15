Say Goodbye To Sugar Cravings: Nutritionist Tips For Healthy Swaps

We all love something sweet from time to time. A bite of chocolate, a scoop of ice cream, or a slice of cake can feel like a small happiness boost in the day. But sometimes, these cravings are not just about hunger; they are often linked to stress or nutritional imbalances in the body. Over time, giving in to these cravings frequently can affect your health and even your weight. The good news is, you do not have to completely give up sweets. You just need smarter ways to satisfy your cravings.

On Tuesday, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a video on Instagram about how to handle sweet cravings, especially if you are struggling to keep your weight in check.

Here is a breakdown of Anjali Mukerjee's advice:

1. Check Nutritional Deficiencies

Anjali Mukerjee starts with the basics: “Just get all the nutritional deficiencies checked and get the stress in control.” Sometimes, your body craves sugar because it's missing certain nutrients. Getting a check-up and correcting these deficiencies can reduce unnecessary cravings.

2. Manage Stress

Stress is a major trigger for reaching out for something sweet. Anjali explains that there are many ways to keep stress in check – from meditation and workouts to supplements. Controlling stress naturally reduces your urge to binge on sugar.

3. Choose Healthier Sweet Options

If the craving is too strong, the nutritionist suggests opting for healthier alternatives instead of regular desserts. She says, “There are a lot of ice creams made of vegan, sugar-free options, made from stevia or monk fruit, made from coconut milk or almond milk. They are also preservative-free and artificial flavor-free.” While these are not the perfect solution, they are much better than traditional ice cream or sweets.

4. Try Frozen Fruit Tricks

Anjali Mukerjee also recommends a fun and easy trick: freeze watermelon cubes. Keep them in the freezer and suck on them when a sweet craving hits. She says, “This will give you the same cooling, wonderful feeling which you want when you're eating ice cream, and it may help you kick the habit.” It is a refreshing alternative with no sugar crash.

5. Small Steps, Big Impact

The key takeaway? Small, consistent changes can make a huge difference. Managing stress, correcting deficiencies, and choosing smarter sweet alternatives can improve your health and longevity. As Anjali Mukerjee puts it, “These little changes will give you HUGE returns in terms of longevity and improved health!”

Sweet cravings do not have to control you. With these simple, practical steps, you can satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthier way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.