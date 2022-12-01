How Much Caffeine Is Too Much Caffeine? Nutritionist Reveals The Answer

Drinking too much coffee can lead to rapid heart hate

Are you a coffee lover? It's true that many cannot imagine their day without coffee. However, too many cups of coffee in a day can take a toll on your health in many ways. Therefore, you must be aware of the harmful effects of consuming too much caffeine. A limited amount of caffeine is good for your body and too much of it can also be dangerous. Through a video on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal tells how caffeine can affect your system. She says, "Feeling jittery? Heart rate is up? Anxious? Cannot sleep? Well, it may not just be a panic attack. Just check for how much coffee you've had today."

Harmful effects of too much caffeine

According to Nmami, signs that you might have over-consumed caffeine include anxiety, nervousness, jittery, stomach issues, excess gas, multiple bowel movements, rapid heart rate, insomnia and frequent urination.

Now, how much caffeine is too much caffeine?

The nutritionist states that there's no thumb rule. But it's advisable to not have more than 1-2 cups per day.

Recently, in another video, Nmami talks about how people end up making wrong choices in their weight loss journey. She highlights various diet philosophies that you shouldn't believe. She tells that you must never believe in skipping meals after indulgence to compensate for overeating. "It's ok if you slip here or there sometimes. Get back on track right from the next meal. Skipping meals is not the answer," she adds. Many believe that ACV or green tea is good for weight loss. However, that's not true. Nmami says that there's no food that will make you lose weight or gain weight. It's the quantity that matters. Also, being skinny doesn't equate to being healthy. After all, body weight is not an indicator of internal well-being.

