How 7 Days Of Deep Meditation Can 'Rewire' Your Brain: Study

Deep meditation is an age-old wellness practice that has been performed to balance the mental state of individuals. The profound change in cognitive processing that occurs when your brain functions after a deep meditation session is the reason why it is being used as a method to improve its functioning. A new study validated the practice, where it was found that seven days of deep meditation practice is known to rewire the brain while improving its functioning and even overall blood biology. In India, this matters a great deal, as over 30 million people face some kind of brain-related health issue in their lifetime.

The rising neurological disease burden in India signals the need to assess your daily mental health practices that can affect cognitive function. And to address this growing neurological disease burden, here is what the new study found and how you can implement it to better your brain function.

What The Study On Deep Meditation Found

The study conducted by the University of California, San Diego, reports that a week-long programme combining meditation and other mind-body techniques can show measurable improvements in both brain activity and blood biology. The deep meditation practice, when performed in the right manner, has the ability to activate natural pathways that are involved in brain flexibility, metabolism, immune function, and pain relief. Each of the aspects that showed improvements operated on the fact that meditation, specifically deep meditation, has the ability to shift the mental state of individuals and rewire their neural pathways.

New growth of neurons was found, which establishes that neuroplasticity is possible via deep meditation.

The results of this study were published in the Communications Biology journal, where these findings were recorded.

Not only were these significant findings recorded, but the immune system signalling was activated, which promotes overall physical and mental well-being.

Natural pain relief chemicals increase in the body, which can have a positive impact on how the body processes pain.

Lastly, enhanced metabolic flexibility as a result of 7-day intensive deep meditation could improve physical health markers of individuals.

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How Meditation Mimics Altered Brain States

The senior study author Haemal H. Patel, Ph.D., professor of anaesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and research career scientist at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System, explains, "We've known for years that practices like meditation can influence health, but what's striking is that combining multiple mind-body practices into a single retreat produced changes across so many biological systems that we could measure directly in the brain and blood," and said that, "this isn't about just stress relief or relaxation; this is about fundamentally changing how the brain engages with reality and quantifying these changes biologically."

The mystical experience questionnaire scores increased, which were used to record the findings.

The brain connectivity resembled altered brainwave activity with the use of certain drugs.

Deep meditation (image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Inside The 7-Day Retreat

The seven-day retreat that involves deep meditation included 33 hours of guided meditation that showed promising results in its participants.

The open-label placebo approach and group healing activities made the results even more positive and collectively proved that the right mental health practices can improve physical well-being.

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Why This Matters For India

With a rising interest in yoga and meditation, there is deep potential for non-drug mental health initiatives that can show definite results. Along with this, as per the research published in the Indian J Med and Cureus, the following impact is detailed on the Indian population:

Deep meditation practices, as per the findings of this study, could have deep implications for chronic pain, mood disorders, and immune health.

The rising chronic pain burden in India is at 30 to 40% of the entire population, with women being most affected.

Mood disorders in India are at 15%, which impacts a significant portion of the population.

So, collectively adopting deep meditation practices on a regular basis can significantly lower the rising disease burden in India. Each of these health issues can impact quality of life, and deep meditation holds the key to making it better. This study proves that it can definitely make brain function better while also improving blood biology.

The biological and psychological benefits of deep meditation have been proven in this study. The right adoption of it into your daily routine can offer wide-ranging health benefits and make your processing of reality better.

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