High Blood Pressure: Here's How Hypertension Can Lead To Chronic Kidney Disease; Know Prevention Steps

High blood pressure or hypertension is more dangerous than you think. If left uncontrolled it can put you at a high risk of several diseases. Did you know high blood pressure can affect your other organs as well? You may suffer from chronic kidney disease due to uncontrolled blood pressure. It can lead to chronic kidney disease. Kidneys play an important role inside your body including removal of waste from the body. It is extremely important to control high blood pressure to safeguard your different organs. Read on to know the relation between chronic kidney disease hypertension.

High blood pressure and chronic kidney disease: What is the relation?

Dr. Sandeep Mandal, explains the following key points-

1. Chronic hypertension if poorly controlled over several years can lead to a progressive decline in kidney function causing chronic kidney disease

2. Severe acute hypertension also known as malignant hypertension can cause sudden damage to the kidneys which is known as acute kidney injury

3. Hypertension, in a patient of chronic kidney disease, if poorly controlled can increase the rate of progression of kidney damage and is a risk factor for development of end-stage kidney failure

High blood pressure can affect the functioning of kidneys

Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. P N Gupta also explains, "High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the leading causes of kidney disease and kidney failure. Over time, uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. These damaged arteries are not able to deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue. It can cause difficulty in removal of waste from the body due to the negative effect on blood vessels and filters in the kidney."

How to prevent kidney disease?

"All patients with hypertension should be screened for kidney disease at regular intervals and patients with chronic kidney disease should keep blood pressure under strict control to delay the progression to kidney failure," Dr. Sandeep adds.

According to Dr. Gupta, many don't realise they have kidney disease. A person with high blood pressure should follow all necessary steps to control high blood pressure.

Healthy diet and regular exercise can result in controlled blood pressure numbers

Photo Credit: iStock

How to control high blood pressure?

Simple changes can help control high blood pressure. You can make these healthy changes to fight hypertension-

1. Consume a healthy diet rich in fibre and potassium

2. Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day; simple morning walk can also offer you multiple benefits

3. If you are overweight, try losing weight for a healthy BMI

4. Reduce your overall salt intake

5. Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

(Dr. Sandeep Mandal, Nephro, Columbia Asia, Gurugram)

(Dr. P N Gupta, Chief of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Centre, Paras Hospital Gurugram)

