Here's How Cinnamon Can Help Manage Diabetes And PCOS

Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants that helps protect the body from oxidative damage

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini is loaded with several medicinal properties. This Indian spice has a strong aroma and can add a distinct flavour to foods and drinks. Cinnamon is available in the form of sticks, powder and small pieces. Not many are familiar with the benefits of consuming cinnamon regularly. Dalchini is loaded with antioxidants which can protect your body from oxidative damage. It can also help boost overall heart health.

Cinnamon also contains properties that are particularly beneficial to people with diabetes and PCOS. Read on to know how.

Cinnamon for diabetes and PCOS

Diabetes:

Cinnamon is well-known for its ability to control blood sugars. Diabetes affects the body's ability to produce and process insulin. Cinnamon imitates the effects of insulin and may help control blood sugar levels. It helps the body use insulin effectively.

It also slows down the breakdown of carbs that promote stable blood sugar levels. Several studies have also highlighted the role of cinnamon in controlling fasting blood sugar levels.

Adding cinnamon to your diet in small amounts is considered safe. However, if you are a diabetic, it is crucial to understand the quantity of cinnamon that you can consume safely on a daily basis.

PCOS:

There is a link between PCOS and diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of women with PCOS develop type-2 diabetes by 40 years of age.

Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing diabetes due to various factors. Weight gain, family history and insulin resistance are some of the common factors. PCOS contributes to hormonal imbalance and elevated blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon helps manage the symptoms of PCOS. It can help regulate blood sugar levels as well as the menstrual cycle. It can also help reduce the risk of developing diabetes in women with PCOS.

How to add cinnamon to diet

You can use cinnamon as a spice while preparing Indian curries. Sipping cinnamon tea is a simple yet effective way to add the goodness of this spice to your diet. You can add cinnamon powder to hot chocolate, teas or milk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.