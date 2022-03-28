Here Are The Two Best Anti-Ageing Skincare Products You Must Know About

Anti-ageing tips: A moisturiser hydrates and protects the skin

The process of ageing is inevitable and you don't have control over it. However, you can try out various possible ways to delay it at least from appearing on your skin as far as you can. After all, who doesn't like to have young, glowing skin? Apart from your diet, your skincare goes a long way in helping you achieve youthful skin goals. So, are you searching for the best anti-ageing products? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad's Instagram Reels is the answer to your query. She shared that the two best anti-ageing skincare products are moisturiser and sunscreen. Alongside, she wrote an elaborate caption saying that the two products should be used by all age groups, all skin types, in all seasons.

According to Dr Jaishree, the two products protect your skin in many ways:

1) Moisturiser

The dermatologist stated that a moisturiser hydrates and protects the skin. It helps to heal the skin and rebuild the damaged skin barrier. Moisturiser nourishes your skin and keeps it smooth and soft.

2) Sunscreen

We all know the benefits of sunscreen. One must apply sunscreen regularly before stepping out of the house. It works as a protective shell around your skin and serves as a barrier against all the damage caused by harmful rays.

Moisturiser and sunscreen both prevent early signs of ageing, Dr Jaishree added.

Take a look:

Your diet plays a significant role in keeping your skin healthy in every way. If you don't make the right eating choices, it shows on your skin. In one of her sessions, Dr Jaishree Sharad spoke about the food items to avoid if you want to look young for a longer time. The doctor has stated that you must avoid consuming a lot of sugar to delay the process of ageing. Sugar - whether it is cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar must not be consumed. She insisted on having brightly coloured fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and are good for the skin. Drink plenty of water as well.

So, do follow a proper skincare regime and take care of your skin.