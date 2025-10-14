Keep Your Heart Young: Cardiologist Shares Anti-Ageing Tips For Your Heart

Ageing is a natural process which affects more than just your physical appearance. Just like other organs, the heart can age with time. Your heart age gives you an idea of how healthy your heart is. As we age, the heart's structure and function may change, which can lead to various cardiovascular issues. Factors such as the buildup of plaque in the arteries, reduced elasticity of blood vessels, and changes in the heart muscle can contribute to age-related heart conditions. Therefore, keeping the heart healthy and "young" is crucial for maintaining overall well-being and reducing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes as we age.

"When it comes to heart health, it's important to know that the heart will age just like the rest of the body. As we grow older, the blood vessels begin to thicken, which can cause an increase in blood pressure. In addition, there may be fatty deposits that can start to build up inside the arteries. All of these changes, along with diabetes, obesity, and some habits, may lead to accelerated ageing in the heart and increased risk of heart dysfunction, including high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and abnormal heart rhythm," said Dr. Balbir Singh, Group Chairman - Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospitals.

The importance of keeping heart health as you age

"Unfortunately, it is often the heart that doesn't receive the attention that visible parts of the body might receive, e.g., skin. We go to the salon and the dermatologist to prevent our skin from ageing, but we rarely think about preventing our heart from ageing too quickly. The truth is that we can prevent our hearts from ageing - and delay damage to the organs and improve our longevity," Dr. Singh explained. Keeping the heart young can help:

1. Enhanced longevity: A healthy heart contributes to a longer and more active life, enabling you to enjoy daily activities effectively.

2. Improved quality of life: A well-functioning heart supports better energy levels and physical capabilities, allowing you to engage in exercise and hobbies.

3. Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Healthy heart habits often correlate with lower risks of other health issues, such as diabetes and obesity.

Anti-ageing tips for your heart:

The cardiologist shared the following tips to keep your heart safe and young:

1. Routine blood pressure checks: Elevated blood pressure poses serious risks to both your heart and kidneys. For that reason, tracking your blood pressure readings is critical.

2. Control blood sugar and blood lipids: Regularly assess and manage blood sugar and lipid levels through a combination of lifestyle or medical management, as appropriate.

3. Eat right: Focus on whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats like those found in fish, nuts, and olive oil. Minimise salt, sugar and processed food consumption, as they predispose hypertension and heart disease.

4. Regular exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of walking each day, brisk walking is even better. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling help strengthen the heart, improve circulation, and help maintain optimal weight.

5. Quit smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking and excessive alcohol intake have detrimental effects on the heart and accelerate the ageing process of heart function. If you are unable to quit, seek medical help.

6. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity aggravates the ageing of the heart primarily through metabolic stress, hypertension, and related conditions. Therefore, it is critical to manage your weight. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight also reduces the burden on your heart and lowers the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Additionally, you should get regular check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and other indicators of heart health, allowing for early detection and intervention if needed. Chronic stress can also negatively affect your heart and overall health. Practices such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises can help manage stress levels. It is also important to aim for 7-9 hours of good-quality sleep per night.

Adopting a proactive approach to managing risk factors and maintaining heart health can significantly reduce age-related decline. Prioritising a healthy lifestyle will help keep your heart youthful and enhance your overall well-being as you age.

(Dr. Balbir Singh, Group Chairman - Cardiac Sciences, Pan Max & Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.